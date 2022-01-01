Home fries in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve home fries
More about Harlowe
Harlowe
7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Hamburger, Kennebec Home Fries
|$20.00
Balsamic Onion Confit, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, hooks cheddar Cheese
[Dairy]
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Side Home Fries
|$6.00
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Hash Browns or Home Fries (Catering)
|$25.00
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Breakfast by Salt's Cure
7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Home Fries
|$3.00
Served with Slow n' low ketchup.