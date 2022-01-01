Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve home fries

Hamburger, Kennebec Home Fries image

 

Harlowe

7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hamburger, Kennebec Home Fries$20.00
Balsamic Onion Confit, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, hooks cheddar Cheese
[Dairy]
More about Harlowe
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Side Home Fries$6.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hash Browns or Home Fries (Catering)$25.00
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Breakfast by Salt's Cure image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Breakfast by Salt's Cure

7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (754 reviews)
Takeout
Home Fries$3.00
Served with Slow n' low ketchup.
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure
The Court Café image

 

The Court Café

5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Home Fries$3.00
More about The Court Café

