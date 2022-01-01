Honey chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Detroit Vesey's
Detroit Vesey's
2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Honey Habanero Chicken Strips
|$9.00
honey habanero chicken strips served with pickled carrots and house made ranch
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad
|$12.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)
|Luncheon Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad
|$10.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)