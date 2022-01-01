Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve honey chicken

Detroit Vesey's image

 

Detroit Vesey's

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Habanero Chicken Strips$9.00
honey habanero chicken strips served with pickled carrots and house made ranch
More about Detroit Vesey's
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad$12.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)
Luncheon Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad$10.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles

