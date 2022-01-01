Hot and sour soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|99 Hot & Sour Soup
|$11.00
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Hot&Sour Soup🌶
|Sm Hot&Sour Soup🌶
|$4.50
|Lg Hot&Sour Soup🌶
|$9.00
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Hot & Sour Soup
Organic tofu, beech mushroom, egg (cannot be removed).
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$5.00
Spicy. Chicken, tofu, bamboo shoot, woodear mushrooms, scallion, egg. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.