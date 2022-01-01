Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot and sour soup in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
99 Hot & Sour Soup$11.00
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Hot&Sour Soup🌶
Sm Hot&Sour Soup🌶$4.50
Lg Hot&Sour Soup🌶$9.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Hot & Sour Soup image

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot & Sour Soup
Organic tofu, beech mushroom, egg (cannot be removed).
More about Joy on York
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup$5.00
Spicy. Chicken, tofu, bamboo shoot, woodear mushrooms, scallion, egg. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot & Sour Soup$4.50
With Scallions
More about Wokcano
Item pic

 

Pine & Crane DTLA

1120 South Grand Avenue Suite 101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot & Sour Soup
Organic Tofu, Beech Mushroom, Carrot, Bamboo, Woodear Mushroom, and Egg (Cannot Be Removed).
More about Pine & Crane DTLA

