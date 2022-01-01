Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$5.50
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Valrhona Hot Chocolate$5.00
Valrhona chocolate, organic whole milk. Can be made with oat milk, too!
More about All Time
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.
Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)$3.75
Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)$3.75
Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.
Hot Chocolate$4.00
Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate 8 oz$4.25
Hot Chocolate 12 oz$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate 12 oz$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Magpies Softserve image

 

Magpies Softserve

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Hot Chocolate (Vegan, GF)$10.95
More about Magpies Softserve
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Mocha Hot 12oz$5.00
Hot Chocolate Hot 12oz$3.50
White Chocolate Mocha Hot 16oz$5.50
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Om Mushroom Hot Chocolate Blend$3.00
An indulgent way to bring yourself some focus and stress relief :)
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about SQIRL
Consumer pic

 

Magpies Softserve

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Hot Chocolate Pint (Vegan, GF)$10.95
More about Magpies Softserve
Restaurant banner

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

888 South Olive Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Rooftop Cinema Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Grilled Chicken

Fried Rice

Katsu

Baked Ziti

Fried Dumplings

Crab Rolls

Strawberry Shortcake

Chicken Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston