Hot chocolate in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Hot Chocolate
|$5.50
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Valrhona Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
Valrhona chocolate, organic whole milk. Can be made with oat milk, too!
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.
|Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)
|$3.75
Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)
|$3.75
Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Hot Chocolate 8 oz
|$4.25
|Hot Chocolate 12 oz
|$4.75
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Hot Chocolate 12 oz
|$4.75
Magpies Softserve
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|Mexican Hot Chocolate (Vegan, GF)
|$10.95
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|White Chocolate Mocha Hot 12oz
|$5.00
|Hot Chocolate Hot 12oz
|$3.50
|White Chocolate Mocha Hot 16oz
|$5.50
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Om Mushroom Hot Chocolate Blend
|$3.00
An indulgent way to bring yourself some focus and stress relief :)
|Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
Magpies Softserve
2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Mexican Hot Chocolate Pint (Vegan, GF)
|$10.95