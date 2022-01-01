Hummus in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve hummus
More about Olivia
Olivia
205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
|XX Pumpkin Seed Hummus
|$15.00
Roasted Market Vegetable. Spelt Cracker. EVOO.
*Gluten Free Options*
1) No crackers.
2) Crackers on the Side (if sharing)
*Contains Gluten*
*Contains Seeds* Sunflower
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Hummus
|$8.95
Crushed chickpeas with garlic, tahini and lemon juice. Served with 2 pcs of pita bread.
|Falafel with Hummus
|$12.50
4 pieces of Falafel served with hummus and tahini sauce.
|Hummus
Small serves 12-15 people.
Medium serves 16-30 people.
Large serves 31-40 people.
More about Little Beast Restaurant
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chipotle Hummus
|$15.00
garbanzo bean, roasted jalapeno, cilantro, garlic, tahini, chili-lime pita
More about Le Petit Greek
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
Le Petit Greek
127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles
|Hummus with Pita
|$11.75
garbanzo & tahini
|Hummus
|$10.25
garbanzo & tahini
|Hummus with Pita
|$12.00
garbanzo & tahini served with pita bread
More about Lodge Bread - Culver
Lodge Bread - Culver
11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pre-packed Classic Hummus
|$8.00
|Pre-packed Fava Beans Hummus
|$8.00
|Pre-packed Eggplant Hummus
|$9.00
More about Farsi Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Farsi Cafe
1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Hummus
|$9.95
Spread chickpeas blended with tahini (sesame sauce).
More about Friends & Family
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Hummus
|$7.00
Classic creamy Hummus.
More about Members
Members
7627 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Member's Hummus w/ Raw Veggies
|$19.99
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Citrus Veggies & Hummus Plate
|$14.00
chilled seasonal vegetables, sprouted garlic hummus, chimichurri
|Sprouted Hummus & Pita
|$15.00
garlic hummus, feta, figs, roasted peppers, olives, pita
More about Eat Drink Americano
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Hummus Board
|$13.95
House-made hummus topped with paprika and California extra virgin olive oil, accompanied by feta with marinated green olives, crudite, and naan bread.
More about C & M Cafe
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Hummus-house
|$6.00
|Carrots and hummus
|$3.50
Vegan and gluten free
More about Oui Melrose
SANDWICHES
Oui Melrose
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Hummus & Half Toasted Baguette
|$9.99
|Hummus with Zaatar
|$6.50