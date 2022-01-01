Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Olivia

205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
XX Pumpkin Seed Hummus$15.00
Roasted Market Vegetable. Spelt Cracker. EVOO.
*Gluten Free Options*
1) No crackers.
2) Crackers on the Side (if sharing)
*Contains Gluten*
*Contains Seeds* Sunflower
More about Olivia
Tut's Grill image

 

Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus
More about Tut's Grill
Item pic

 

Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$8.95
Crushed chickpeas with garlic, tahini and lemon juice. Served with 2 pcs of pita bread.
Falafel with Hummus$12.50
4 pieces of Falafel served with hummus and tahini sauce.
Hummus
Small serves 12-15 people.
Medium serves 16-30 people.
Large serves 31-40 people.
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Hummus$15.00
garbanzo bean, roasted jalapeno, cilantro, garlic, tahini, chili-lime pita
More about Little Beast Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

Le Petit Greek

127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus with Pita$11.75
garbanzo & tahini
Hummus$10.25
garbanzo & tahini
Hummus with Pita$12.00
garbanzo & tahini served with pita bread
More about Le Petit Greek
Lodge Bread - Culver image

 

Lodge Bread - Culver

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pre-packed Classic Hummus$8.00
Pre-packed Fava Beans Hummus$8.00
Pre-packed Eggplant Hummus$9.00
More about Lodge Bread - Culver
Hummus image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Farsi Cafe

1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$9.95
Spread chickpeas blended with tahini (sesame sauce).
More about Farsi Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$7.00
Classic creamy Hummus.
More about Friends & Family
Members Pop Up image

 

Members

7627 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Member's Hummus w/ Raw Veggies$19.99
More about Members
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Citrus Veggies & Hummus Plate$14.00
chilled seasonal vegetables, sprouted garlic hummus, chimichurri
Sprouted Hummus & Pita$15.00
garlic hummus, feta, figs, roasted peppers, olives, pita
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Board$13.95
House-made hummus topped with paprika and California extra virgin olive oil, accompanied by feta with marinated green olives, crudite, and naan bread.
More about Eat Drink Americano
C & M Cafe image

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus-house$6.00
Carrots and hummus$3.50
Vegan and gluten free
More about C & M Cafe
3rd Base image

 

3rd Base

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Hummus Wrap$14.00
More about 3rd Base
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus & Half Toasted Baguette$9.99
Hummus with Zaatar$6.50
More about Oui Melrose
Item pic

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN$22.00
pistachio, cilantro, house crackers, chilled seasonal vegetables (vegan)
More about Yardbird

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Philly Rolls

Green Smoothies

Coleslaw

Mongolian Beef

Egg Sandwiches

Rice Bowls

Panang Curry

Roti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston