Ice cream sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
ORGANICO - Hollywood
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Organic Ice Cream Sandwich 4 ct. (Alden’s)
|$5.99
|Vegan Gluten-Free Ice Cream Sandwich (Cosmic Bliss)
|$6.99
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Wurstküche DTLA
800 E 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|$4.50
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory - Pico Robertson
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Jeff's Classic Ice Cream Sandwich
|$6.00
Jeff's house-made vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two scratch-made chocolate chip cookies.