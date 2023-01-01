Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$17.00
bubs & grandma's ciabatta bread - salami - house cured ham - giardiniera - provolone - arugula - kenebec potato chips
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown - Downtown

820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sandwich Tray$130.00
Italian Cold Cuts
(Mortadella, Salami, Hot Coppa)
Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown - Downtown
Item pic

 

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood

11740 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Po’Boy Sandwich$20.00
Prosciutto, Calabrese Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Herb Aioli & Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
Item pic

 

Bites - Westwood

10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$9.99
Salami, Ham, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Roasted red peppers, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Shredded lettuce, Italian Dressing served on a baguette
More about Bites - Westwood
Item pic

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ITALIAN SANDWICH$16.00
More about Met Him At A Bar

