Italian sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Italian Sandwich
|$17.00
bubs & grandma's ciabatta bread - salami - house cured ham - giardiniera - provolone - arugula - kenebec potato chips
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown - Downtown
820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles
|Italian Sandwich Tray
|$130.00
Italian Cold Cuts
(Mortadella, Salami, Hot Coppa)
Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
11740 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Italian Po’Boy Sandwich
|$20.00
Prosciutto, Calabrese Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Herb Aioli & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Bites - Westwood
10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles
|Italian Sandwich
|$9.99
Salami, Ham, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Roasted red peppers, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Shredded lettuce, Italian Dressing served on a baguette