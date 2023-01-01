Los Angeles restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Los Angeles restaurants

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
19 Seafood Jjampong$13.50
1 Beef Dumpliing$10.00
Combo Fried Rice$13.75
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Main pic

 

Kombu Sushi - Arts Ditrict

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pacific Roll$20.00
Yellowtail, cilantro, cucumber topped with
yellowtail, jalapeño & ponzu sauce.
Rainbow Roll$20.00
Assorted sashimi over California roll.
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Sauteed brussel sprouts in citrus-soy
miso sauce
More about Kombu Sushi - Arts Ditrict
Yi Fang - Sawtelle image

 

Yi Fang - Sawtelle

2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1020 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte$6.50
Taro chunk ,fresh milk, green tea
Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler (Blended)$7.99
Blended* mango, coconut milk, sago, pomelo
Fresh Taro Latte$6.50
Taro chunk ,fresh milk.
More about Yi Fang - Sawtelle
Banner pic

 

Chuy's Taco's Dorados - DTLA

1335 Willow Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Taco (a la carte)$2.99
Fried Potato Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions
Shredded Beef Burrito$8.50
Slow-Cooked Shredded Beef w/ Rice,Chorizo Beans,Lettuce,Cheese & Warm Salsa
Shredded Beef Taco (a la carte)$3.50
Fried Beef Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions
More about Chuy's Taco's Dorados - DTLA
Consumer pic

 

L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele - Los Angeles

1534 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata Caesar$19.00
Romaine, radicchio, capers, parmigiano. breadcrumbs, caesar-anchovy dressing
Insalata Barbabietole$21.00
Heirloom beets, greens, goat cheese, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Diavola Pizza$30.00
Tomato, fior di latte, pecorino, basil, spicy soppressata
More about L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele - Los Angeles
Consumer pic

 

Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd

11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries$12.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh) & Fries$11.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
Sandwich Only$9.95
Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
More about Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Tacos Villa Corona

3185 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Papas Burritos$3.00
Potato, egg, cheese, cilantro, onion, and salsa
Bacon & Potato Burrito$5.00
Steak & Potato Burrito$5.00
More about Tacos Villa Corona
Consumer pic

 

TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D

414 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Shish Kabob$24.00
Succulent pieces of center-cut filet mignon, marinated and charbroiled.
Chicken Shish Kabob$23.00
Juicy chunks of charbroiled boneless chicken tenderloin in-between grilled onion and bell peppers.
Boneless Chicken Thigh Kabob$20.00
Marinated, and charbroiled succulent pieces of boneless chicken thigh.
More about TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D
Banner pic

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$11.99
Baked Chicken wings in Buffalo, BBQ, Hot or Lemon Pepper.
Half & Half Specialty$0.00
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
New York Classic Cheese$20.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Triple Beam Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ACORN SQUASH$7.50
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
HALF Pepperoni$14.50
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
HALF Acorn Squash$14.50
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
More about Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
Banner pic

 

Chimney Coffee House

1100 N Main St STE B, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimchi Pasta$16.75
Alfredo sauce, chopped kimchi, bacon and garnish with parmesan cheese and micro green. Serve with linguine pasta.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.75
Candy B.A.E.$12.50
More about Chimney Coffee House
Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar - Westchester

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
405 Omellette$17.00
Breakfast Plate$18.00
side of bacon$5.00
More about Cafè Solar - Westchester
Consumer pic

 

Milk Jar Cookies

5466 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Two Dozen (24)$72.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
Dozen (12)$36.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
Half Dozen (6)$18.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
More about Milk Jar Cookies
Consumer pic

 

Buffalo Spot - Crenshaw

3286 West Slauson Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Fries - Regular$11.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Buffalo Fries - Large$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
FP Traditional Wings (25)$34.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.
More about Buffalo Spot - Crenshaw
Banner pic

 

Mason's Dumpling Shop - Highland Park - New

5803 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Bok Choy$6.50
Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.
Pan Fried Chicken -10pcs$13.95
Made with all white meat chicken breast and cabbage
Steamed Vegan - 8pcs$13.95
Packed with Shiitake mushrooms, flavored bean curd, fresh cabbage, red carrots, glass noodles and shallots
More about Mason's Dumpling Shop - Highland Park - New
Consumer pic

 

Ichijiku

5629, 1/2 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Yellowtail$7.00
Yellowtail, 2 pieces
Seaweed Salad$5.00
*Seaweed Salad cannot be made gluten-free.
Albacore$7.00
More about Ichijiku
Liberation Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croissant$4.50
Classic croissant made with grass fed-cultured butter
Overnight Oats$7.75
Rolled oats, chia seeds, coconut and oat milk topped with seasonal fruit and toasted coconut (vegan)
Matcha Latte$6.75
Organic Rishi green tea from Kagoshima, Japan
More about Liberation Coffee House
Poppy & Rose image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Poppy & Rose

765 Wall St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken + Waffle$21.00
honey butter, maple syrup, chives
Classic Cheeseburger$15.50
tomato, red onion, lettuce, american cheese, house pickles, aioli
Steak + Eggs$23.00
two eggs any style, brick hash, sweet caramelized onion jam, herb butter
More about Poppy & Rose
Nature's Brew image

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brooklyn Bagel$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, & Capers,
served on your choice of Bagel: Plain, Sesame, Wheat, Or Everything
Bagel$4.50
Plain, Sesame, Whole Wheat, or Everything... always toasted to order!
Egg Sandwich$12.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
More about Nature's Brew
Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Burger$17.00
thick premium beef patty, melty cheese, griddled shallots, cornichon, savory aioli, frico bun.
Biscuits: Cheddar-Ranch$11.00
Two butter biscuits baked with cheddar cheese and ranch herbs and seasonings. Served with truffle butter and fresno chili honey.
Fries: Ranch$8.00
ranch seasoning and served with ranch aioli, ranch herbs, and ketchup
More about Electric Owl
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace image

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace - 5179 Hollywood Boulevard

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TONKOTSU$15.50
Silky pork broth, pork belly chashu, scallions, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, spinach, bean sprout and seasoned soft- boiled egg.
VEGGIE RAMEN$16.50
Vegan creamy broth with kale noodles, fried tofu, scallions, spinach, bamboo shoot, carrots, bean sprout and cripy fried shallots.
KHAO SOI RAMEN$16.00
-a traditional Northern Thai coconut curry base.
packed with umami, topped with chicken chashu, pickled mustard green, red onions, chili oil, slice of lime, soft boiled egg, and crispy fried noodles!
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace - 5179 Hollywood Boulevard
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood

7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPIDER ROLL$15.95
RAINBOW ROLL$17.50
ZEN ROLL$19.50
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Americano$2.75
A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.
Latte$0.00
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte$6.75
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
Consumer pic

 

Mom's Haus Hollywood

7065 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Big Easy Jambalya$17.95
Spicy creole rice dish served with blacked chicken and beef smoked sausage
Calliope Creole Pasta$18.95
Penne pasta with onion, bell peppers, garlic with creole seasoning
Fairgrounds Etoufee`$18.95
Choose between juicy shrimp or crawfish smothered in flavorful Roux sauce made with authentic New Orleans spice blend; served over rice
More about Mom's Haus Hollywood
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PK Breakfast Sausage Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, f salsa roja, flour tortilla.
your choice of Bacon or Sausage
Please specify in special request
Westside Traffic Burger$16.00
Grilled Short rib chuck blend patty, buttered brioche bun, grilled onions, arugula, American cheese with your choice of 1 side .
Shoreline Fish Taco Plate$15.00
Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, Lime cilantro aioli, pico de gallo,
black beans and spanish rice
More about Pacific Kitchen
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Elaine$15.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, Thrilling Foods bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
The Joe Cool$12.50
Our first and most popular breakfast bagel sandwich on the menu, the Joe Cool has an apple and maple breakfast impossible sausage , tofu “egg” scramble, Smoked Gouda, and our housemade Jalapeno aoli.
Iced cold brew coffee 16oz$6.00
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Banner pic

 

Olivia - 205 S Vermont Ave

205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rooibos Chai$4.75
Herbal Red Tea
Strawberry Tarragon Lemonade$8.00
House made Chia Lemonade muddled with fresh strawberries and tarragon.
Mushroom$23.00
Trumpet & Oyster Mushrooms. Brie. Fontina. Truffle Oil.
*Contains Dairy* Cheese
More about Olivia - 205 S Vermont Ave
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image

 

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Weihenstephaner Korbinian$9.50
ABV 7.4%
Full-bodied, dark Doppelbock with light brown foam, wins beer-lovers over with a balance of fruity hints of plums and figs, a dark malt aroma - reminiscent of toffee, nuts and chocolate.
Kasespatzle$16.00
Spaetzle in a homemade cheese sauce, optional with bacon.
No, it's not Mac 'n Cheese... not exactly :)
Original Sausage Platter$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
More about Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Banner pic

 

ORGANICO - Hollywood

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Cali Breakfast Bowl$16.00
A hometown favorite! A bed of organic steamed jasmine white rice and simmered organic black beans with organic cage-free scrambled eggs, organic hickory smoked bacon, organic avocado, organic grilled bell pepper, organic grilled onion, organic cilantro & a side of warmed corn tortillas. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side. Make your own fajitas! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Wrap$10.00
Create the wrap of your dreams by picking from the choices below! Sauces served on the side. Includes a small cup of paleo slaw. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Stir-Fry!$10.00
A classic hot mess. You pick out the ingredients- we stir-fry em’ up for you! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO - Hollywood
Strada Eateria & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Strada Eateria & Bar

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Norwegian Salmon$33.50
Charred Cauliflower$12.50
Lobster Ravioli$30.50
More about Strada Eateria & Bar

