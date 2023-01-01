Los Angeles restaurants you'll love
Must-try Los Angeles restaurants
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|19 Seafood Jjampong
|$13.50
|1 Beef Dumpliing
|$10.00
|Combo Fried Rice
|$13.75
Kombu Sushi - Arts Ditrict
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Pacific Roll
|$20.00
Yellowtail, cilantro, cucumber topped with
yellowtail, jalapeño & ponzu sauce.
|Rainbow Roll
|$20.00
Assorted sashimi over California roll.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Sauteed brussel sprouts in citrus-soy
miso sauce
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte
|$6.50
Taro chunk ,fresh milk, green tea
|Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler (Blended)
|$7.99
Blended* mango, coconut milk, sago, pomelo
|Fresh Taro Latte
|$6.50
Taro chunk ,fresh milk.
Chuy's Taco's Dorados - DTLA
1335 Willow Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Potato Taco (a la carte)
|$2.99
Fried Potato Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions
|Shredded Beef Burrito
|$8.50
Slow-Cooked Shredded Beef w/ Rice,Chorizo Beans,Lettuce,Cheese & Warm Salsa
|Shredded Beef Taco (a la carte)
|$3.50
Fried Beef Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions
L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele - Los Angeles
1534 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Insalata Caesar
|$19.00
Romaine, radicchio, capers, parmigiano. breadcrumbs, caesar-anchovy dressing
|Insalata Barbabietole
|$21.00
Heirloom beets, greens, goat cheese, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Diavola Pizza
|$30.00
Tomato, fior di latte, pecorino, basil, spicy soppressata
Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries
|$12.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
|Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh) & Fries
|$11.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
|Sandwich Only
|$9.95
Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Tacos Villa Corona
3185 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Papas Burritos
|$3.00
Potato, egg, cheese, cilantro, onion, and salsa
|Bacon & Potato Burrito
|$5.00
|Steak & Potato Burrito
|$5.00
TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D
414 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Beef Shish Kabob
|$24.00
Succulent pieces of center-cut filet mignon, marinated and charbroiled.
|Chicken Shish Kabob
|$23.00
Juicy chunks of charbroiled boneless chicken tenderloin in-between grilled onion and bell peppers.
|Boneless Chicken Thigh Kabob
|$20.00
Marinated, and charbroiled succulent pieces of boneless chicken thigh.
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Wings
|$11.99
Baked Chicken wings in Buffalo, BBQ, Hot or Lemon Pepper.
|Half & Half Specialty
|$0.00
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
|New York Classic Cheese
|$20.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|ACORN SQUASH
|$7.50
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
|HALF Pepperoni
|$14.50
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
|HALF Acorn Squash
|$14.50
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
Chimney Coffee House
1100 N Main St STE B, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Kimchi Pasta
|$16.75
Alfredo sauce, chopped kimchi, bacon and garnish with parmesan cheese and micro green. Serve with linguine pasta.
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.75
|Candy B.A.E.
|$12.50
Cafè Solar - Westchester
6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|405 Omellette
|$17.00
|Breakfast Plate
|$18.00
|side of bacon
|$5.00
Milk Jar Cookies
5466 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Two Dozen (24)
|$72.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
|Dozen (12)
|$36.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
|Half Dozen (6)
|$18.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
Buffalo Spot - Crenshaw
3286 West Slauson Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Buffalo Fries - Regular
|$11.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
|Buffalo Fries - Large
|$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
|FP Traditional Wings (25)
|$34.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Highland Park - New
5803 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Baby Bok Choy
|$6.50
Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.
|Pan Fried Chicken -10pcs
|$13.95
Made with all white meat chicken breast and cabbage
|Steamed Vegan - 8pcs
|$13.95
Packed with Shiitake mushrooms, flavored bean curd, fresh cabbage, red carrots, glass noodles and shallots
Ichijiku
5629, 1/2 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Yellowtail
|$7.00
Yellowtail, 2 pieces
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.00
*Seaweed Salad cannot be made gluten-free.
|Albacore
|$7.00
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Croissant
|$4.50
Classic croissant made with grass fed-cultured butter
|Overnight Oats
|$7.75
Rolled oats, chia seeds, coconut and oat milk topped with seasonal fruit and toasted coconut (vegan)
|Matcha Latte
|$6.75
Organic Rishi green tea from Kagoshima, Japan
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Poppy & Rose
765 Wall St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chicken + Waffle
|$21.00
honey butter, maple syrup, chives
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.50
tomato, red onion, lettuce, american cheese, house pickles, aioli
|Steak + Eggs
|$23.00
two eggs any style, brick hash, sweet caramelized onion jam, herb butter
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Brooklyn Bagel
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, & Capers,
served on your choice of Bagel: Plain, Sesame, Wheat, Or Everything
|Bagel
|$4.50
Plain, Sesame, Whole Wheat, or Everything... always toasted to order!
|Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|The Burger
|$17.00
thick premium beef patty, melty cheese, griddled shallots, cornichon, savory aioli, frico bun.
|Biscuits: Cheddar-Ranch
|$11.00
Two butter biscuits baked with cheddar cheese and ranch herbs and seasonings. Served with truffle butter and fresno chili honey.
|Fries: Ranch
|$8.00
ranch seasoning and served with ranch aioli, ranch herbs, and ketchup
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace - 5179 Hollywood Boulevard
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|TONKOTSU
|$15.50
Silky pork broth, pork belly chashu, scallions, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, spinach, bean sprout and seasoned soft- boiled egg.
|VEGGIE RAMEN
|$16.50
Vegan creamy broth with kale noodles, fried tofu, scallions, spinach, bamboo shoot, carrots, bean sprout and cripy fried shallots.
|KHAO SOI RAMEN
|$16.00
-a traditional Northern Thai coconut curry base.
packed with umami, topped with chicken chashu, pickled mustard green, red onions, chili oil, slice of lime, soft boiled egg, and crispy fried noodles!
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|SPIDER ROLL
|$15.95
|RAINBOW ROLL
|$17.50
|ZEN ROLL
|$19.50
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Iced Americano
|$2.75
A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.
|Latte
|$0.00
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
|Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte
|$6.75
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.
Mom's Haus Hollywood
7065 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Big Easy Jambalya
|$17.95
Spicy creole rice dish served with blacked chicken and beef smoked sausage
|Calliope Creole Pasta
|$18.95
Penne pasta with onion, bell peppers, garlic with creole seasoning
|Fairgrounds Etoufee`
|$18.95
Choose between juicy shrimp or crawfish smothered in flavorful Roux sauce made with authentic New Orleans spice blend; served over rice
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|PK Breakfast Sausage Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, f salsa roja, flour tortilla.
your choice of Bacon or Sausage
Please specify in special request
|Westside Traffic Burger
|$16.00
Grilled Short rib chuck blend patty, buttered brioche bun, grilled onions, arugula, American cheese with your choice of 1 side .
|Shoreline Fish Taco Plate
|$15.00
Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, Lime cilantro aioli, pico de gallo,
black beans and spanish rice
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|The Elaine
|$15.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, Thrilling Foods bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
|The Joe Cool
|$12.50
Our first and most popular breakfast bagel sandwich on the menu, the Joe Cool has an apple and maple breakfast impossible sausage , tofu “egg” scramble, Smoked Gouda, and our housemade Jalapeno aoli.
|Iced cold brew coffee 16oz
|$6.00
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
Olivia - 205 S Vermont Ave
205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Rooibos Chai
|$4.75
Herbal Red Tea
|Strawberry Tarragon Lemonade
|$8.00
House made Chia Lemonade muddled with fresh strawberries and tarragon.
|Mushroom
|$23.00
Trumpet & Oyster Mushrooms. Brie. Fontina. Truffle Oil.
*Contains Dairy* Cheese
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Weihenstephaner Korbinian
|$9.50
ABV 7.4%
Full-bodied, dark Doppelbock with light brown foam, wins beer-lovers over with a balance of fruity hints of plums and figs, a dark malt aroma - reminiscent of toffee, nuts and chocolate.
|Kasespatzle
|$16.00
Spaetzle in a homemade cheese sauce, optional with bacon.
No, it's not Mac 'n Cheese... not exactly :)
|Original Sausage Platter
|$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
ORGANICO - Hollywood
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|The Cali Breakfast Bowl
|$16.00
A hometown favorite! A bed of organic steamed jasmine white rice and simmered organic black beans with organic cage-free scrambled eggs, organic hickory smoked bacon, organic avocado, organic grilled bell pepper, organic grilled onion, organic cilantro & a side of warmed corn tortillas. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side. Make your own fajitas! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Custom Organic Wrap
|$10.00
Create the wrap of your dreams by picking from the choices below! Sauces served on the side. Includes a small cup of paleo slaw. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Custom Organic Stir-Fry!
|$10.00
A classic hot mess. You pick out the ingredients- we stir-fry em’ up for you! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.