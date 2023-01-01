Los Angeles restaurants you'll love

A hometown favorite! A bed of organic steamed jasmine white rice and simmered organic black beans with organic cage-free scrambled eggs, organic hickory smoked bacon, organic avocado, organic grilled bell pepper, organic grilled onion, organic cilantro & a side of warmed corn tortillas. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side. Make your own fajitas! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.

