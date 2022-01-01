Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$24.00
Breaded Jidori chicken cutlet. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Sando$8.00
KATSU SANDO$8.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken katsu$14.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Minced Katsu Salad$10.50
Served with Japanese caesar dressing and Worcestershire sauce.
Panko-breaded minced beef, gem lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, chives, egg macaroni salad, sour cream sauce,
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, brioche bread with butter, gem lettuce, cucumber, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, Worcestershire sauce & chives.
*Our curry is beef base, also includes
dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
Fish Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded white fish, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives. *Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish. *nut-free
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Bento$11.42
chicken thigh, tartar sauce, tonkatsu sauce, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)
More about At Home Kitchen
Item pic

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$17.00
Chicken Katsu Sliced with Impossible Meat Curry Sauce & Steamed Rice, Benishoga
More about Yojimbo
Katsu Chicken Plate image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Slider$6.95
Katsu Chicken Plate
Katsu Chicken & Shrimp Plate$15.45
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

 

Kalbis Grill

3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Katsu$12.99
Nashville Katsu$12.99
Deep-fried Pork Katsu, white steamed rice,
coleslaw, grilled onion, corn with
Nashville-Style hot sauce
More about Kalbis Grill
Item pic

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Katsu$14.95
Pork loin, panko, mayo, special sauce, cabbage pressed together with buttery white bread. If you know you know!
More about C & M Cafe
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Katsu Bento Box$10.00
*NEW* Three piece fresh breaded shrimp katsus with rice, tamago (egg), and pickled radishes.
Chicken Katsu$5.50
Deep-fried chicken cutlet with katsu sauce.
Kushikatsu (Skewered Pork Katsu)$3.70
Skewered pork loin katsu drizzled with katsu sauce. One piece.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu$24.00
Breaded Jidori chicken cutlet. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi
Delish Hollywood image

RAMEN

Delish Hollywood

1253 Vine Street, Suite #5, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (50 reviews)
Delivery
Katsu Don$13.99
More about Delish Hollywood

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Tostadas

Banana Pudding

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Al Pastor Tacos

Stromboli

Penne

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston