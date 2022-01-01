Katsu in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve katsu
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Katsu
|$24.00
Breaded Jidori chicken cutlet. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Katsu Sando
|$8.00
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Chicken katsu
|$14.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Beef Minced Katsu Salad
|$10.50
Served with Japanese caesar dressing and Worcestershire sauce.
Panko-breaded minced beef, gem lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, chives, egg macaroni salad, sour cream sauce,
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, brioche bread with butter, gem lettuce, cucumber, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, Worcestershire sauce & chives.
*Our curry is beef base, also includes
dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
|Fish Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Panko breaded white fish, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives. *Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish. *nut-free
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Chicken Katsu Bento
|$11.42
chicken thigh, tartar sauce, tonkatsu sauce, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$17.00
Chicken Katsu Sliced with Impossible Meat Curry Sauce & Steamed Rice, Benishoga
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Katsu Slider
|$6.95
|Katsu Chicken Plate
|Katsu Chicken & Shrimp Plate
|$15.45
Kalbis Grill
3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles
|Pork Katsu
|$12.99
|Nashville Katsu
|$12.99
Deep-fried Pork Katsu, white steamed rice,
coleslaw, grilled onion, corn with
Nashville-Style hot sauce
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Pork Katsu
|$14.95
Pork loin, panko, mayo, special sauce, cabbage pressed together with buttery white bread. If you know you know!
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Katsu Bento Box
|$10.00
*NEW* Three piece fresh breaded shrimp katsus with rice, tamago (egg), and pickled radishes.
|Chicken Katsu
|$5.50
Deep-fried chicken cutlet with katsu sauce.
|Kushikatsu (Skewered Pork Katsu)
|$3.70
Skewered pork loin katsu drizzled with katsu sauce. One piece.
RAMEN
Delish Hollywood
1253 Vine Street, Suite #5, Los Angeles
|Katsu Don
|$13.99