Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Kebab Plate$16.50
Grilled veggies: onion, tomato, bell pepper and zucchini, served with hummus, rice and Lebanese salad.
Chicken Kefta Kebab Plate$17.95
Ground chicken kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Veggie Kebab Sk$8.50
Grilled veggies: onion, tomato, bell pepper and zucchini.
More about Sunnin - Westwood
MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN KEBAB image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN KEBAB$18.25
Grilled vegetables, saffron rice hummus
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Hollywood

5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2879 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Lula Kebab (Kafta) Plate$14.50
Minced lean chicken, minced onions and parsley.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
Khash Khash Kebab (Kafta) Plate$17.50
Beef lula, garlic, lightly spiced broiled tomatoes.
Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
Lamb Shish Kebab Plate$20.00
Choice tender lamb filet, cubed and seasoned.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishe. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
More about Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Century City

10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sinia Kebab$24.00
Grilled Beef & Lamb Served in Freshly Baked Focaccia with Smoked Eggplant, Tomatoes & Red Onion Garnished with Tahini & Chickpeas, Parsley, Harissa Oil
Served with a Chopped Salad.
More about Cafe Landwer - Century City

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Sweet Potato Pies

Chocolate Cake

Carne Asada Tacos

Yogurt Parfaits

Vermicelli

Fried Rice

Patty Melts

Chicken Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (663 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston