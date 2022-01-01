Kebabs in Los Angeles
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Veggie Kebab Plate
|$16.50
Grilled veggies: onion, tomato, bell pepper and zucchini, served with hummus, rice and Lebanese salad.
|Chicken Kefta Kebab Plate
|$17.95
Ground chicken kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Veggie Kebab Sk
|$8.50
Grilled veggies: onion, tomato, bell pepper and zucchini.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN KEBAB
|$18.25
Grilled vegetables, saffron rice hummus
FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles
|Chicken Lula Kebab (Kafta) Plate
|$14.50
Minced lean chicken, minced onions and parsley.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
|Khash Khash Kebab (Kafta) Plate
|$17.50
Beef lula, garlic, lightly spiced broiled tomatoes.
Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
|Lamb Shish Kebab Plate
|$20.00
Choice tender lamb filet, cubed and seasoned.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishe. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
Cafe Landwer - Century City
10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Sinia Kebab
|$24.00
Grilled Beef & Lamb Served in Freshly Baked Focaccia with Smoked Eggplant, Tomatoes & Red Onion Garnished with Tahini & Chickpeas, Parsley, Harissa Oil
Served with a Chopped Salad.