Kung pao chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|8 Kung Pao Chicken
|$10.50
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Kung Pao Chicken🌶
|$19.00
Cubed Chicken, Dried Red Chili Peppers, Scallions, Peanuts Sauteed in a Kung Pao Sauce.
|LS - Kung Pao Chicken
|$15.00
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$18.00
Taijin chili, squash, onion, peanuts
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Vegan Kung Pao Chicken
|$18.00
Spicy. Vegan chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, peanut, scallion, dry chili, spicy kung pao sauce.
|LS Vegan Kung Pao Chicken
|$15.00
Vegan chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, peanut, scallions, dry chili, spicy kungpao sauce
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$0.00
SUSHI
Wokcano - West Hollywood
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegan Kung Pao Chicken
|$25.00
Spicy Vegan Chicken, Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, Peanuts, dry chili, garlic, green onion
|Vegan Kung Pao Chicken Dinner
|$28.50