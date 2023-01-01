Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
8 Kung Pao Chicken$10.50
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Kung Pao Chicken🌶 image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Kung Pao Chicken🌶$19.00
Cubed Chicken, Dried Red Chili Peppers, Scallions, Peanuts Sauteed in a Kung Pao Sauce.
LS - Kung Pao Chicken$15.00
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
Item pic

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken$18.00
Taijin chili, squash, onion, peanuts
More about Little Fatty
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Kung Pao Chicken$18.00
Spicy. Vegan chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, peanut, scallion, dry chili, spicy kung pao sauce.
LS Vegan Kung Pao Chicken$15.00
Vegan chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, peanut, scallions, dry chili, spicy kungpao sauce
Kung Pao Chicken$0.00
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano - West Hollywood

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Kung Pao Chicken$25.00
Spicy Vegan Chicken, Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, Peanuts, dry chili, garlic, green onion
Vegan Kung Pao Chicken Dinner$28.50
More about Wokcano - West Hollywood
Item pic

 

Sichuan Impression WLA

11057 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$18.99
boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段
More about Sichuan Impression WLA

