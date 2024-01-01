Lassi in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve lassi
Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles
|Plain Lassi
|$5.00
aka Sweet Lassi
|Hawaiian Paradise Lassi
|$5.00
Fruit Medley Lassi
|Pumpkin Spice Lassi
|$5.00
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Mango Lassi
|$9.00
Mango lassi with organic Alphonso mango puree, housemade Straus whole milk yogurt, backyard toasted fig leaf and Hapa honey crunchy bee pollen. The best of the best.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Downtown
718 S Hill St, Los Angeles
|Matcha Mango Lassi
|$8.50
Part of Hilltop's blended drink offerings, the Matcha Mango Lassi!
Matcha, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Mango. *Vegan*
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Matcha Mango Lassi
|$8.50
Part of Hilltop's blended drink offerings, the Matcha Mango Lassi! Matcha, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Mango.
*Vegan*