Lo mein in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve lo mein
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Beef and Broccoli with a side of Lo Mein
|$14.99
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Dynasty Lo Mein
|$17.00
|BBQ Pork Lo Mein
|$17.00
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$17.00
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|LS Vegetable Lo Mein
|$11.00
Mixed veggies. Wheat noodle, shredded cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, onion, garlic, soy sauce
|Lo Mein
|$0.00
|Small Lo Mein
|$6.00
Stir-fried with bean sprouts, onions, cabbage, carrots
SUSHI
Wokcano - West Hollywood
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shangai Lo Mein
|$21.00
Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots, garlic, onion) - (Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables
|Chicken Lo Mein (LS)
|$17.50
|Shangai Lo Mein Dinner
|$26.00