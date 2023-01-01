Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve lo mein

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef and Broccoli with a side of Lo Mein$14.99
More about Pacific Kitchen
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Dynasty Lo Mein$17.00
BBQ Pork Lo Mein$17.00
Vegetable Lo Mein$17.00
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
Small Lo Mein image

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LS Vegetable Lo Mein$11.00
Mixed veggies. Wheat noodle, shredded cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, onion, garlic, soy sauce
Lo Mein$0.00
Small Lo Mein$6.00
Stir-fried with bean sprouts, onions, cabbage, carrots
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Shangai Lo Mein image

SUSHI

Wokcano - West Hollywood

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shangai Lo Mein$21.00
Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots, garlic, onion) - (Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables
Chicken Lo Mein (LS)$17.50
Shangai Lo Mein Dinner$26.00
More about Wokcano - West Hollywood
Item pic

 

Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard

11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Lo mein$9.00
Wok seared chicken and noodles in a light soy sauce
More about Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard

