Lobsters in Los Angeles

SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Lobster Roll
|$11.99
In: Cali Roll
Out: Baked Crawfish
Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles
4050 Crenshaw, Los Angeles
|Lobster Tail 4oz
|$9.99
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Shrimp+Lobster Sauce
|$20.00
Picnic Society by Gwen
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Lobster Roll, Pink Peppercorn Aioli, Celery, Potato Chips
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Lobster + Shrimp Fettuccine
|$31.00
Grater Grilled Cheese (Sunset)
5553 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
|Lobster Mac
|$10.99
Cavatappi Pasta Tossed with a Bechamel Sauce, our 5 Cheese Blend and garnished with Parsley.
SEAFOOD
Found Oyster
4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Maine Lobster, bisque mayo, serrano, buttered Martin's top split bun. Served w. frites.
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Mixed Vegetables in Lobster Sauce
|$12.00
|Mixed Vegetables In Lobster Sauce
|$8.75
Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.