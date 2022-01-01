Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve lobsters

Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$11.99
In: Cali Roll
Out: Baked Crawfish
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles image

 

Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles

4050 Crenshaw, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Tail 4oz$9.99
More about Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp+Lobster Sauce$20.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Lobster Roll image

 

Picnic Society by Gwen

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$24.00
Lobster Roll, Pink Peppercorn Aioli, Celery, Potato Chips
More about Picnic Society by Gwen
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster + Shrimp Fettuccine$31.00
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Item pic

 

Grater Grilled Cheese (Sunset)

5553 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Grilled Cheese$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
Lobster Mac$10.99
Cavatappi Pasta Tossed with a Bechamel Sauce, our 5 Cheese Blend and garnished with Parsley.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese (Sunset)
Lobster Roll image

SEAFOOD

Found Oyster

4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Delivery
Lobster Roll$28.00
Maine Lobster, bisque mayo, serrano, buttered Martin's top split bun. Served w. frites.
More about Found Oyster
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Vegetables in Lobster Sauce$12.00
Mixed Vegetables In Lobster Sauce$8.75
Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Entree$25.00
Baked Lobster Roll$24.00
More about Shin
The Court Café image

 

The Court Café

5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Fried Lobster$20.00
More about The Court Café
Item pic

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Mac & Cheese$56.00
whole lobster, five artisanal cheese sauce
More about Yardbird

