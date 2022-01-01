Lomo in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve lomo
More about Yapa
Yapa
236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles
|Lomo Saltado
6OZ DRY AGED RIB EYE STEAK, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, STEAMED RICE, CRISPY FRENCH FRIES
More about Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Carpaccio de Lomo
|$15.95
Thin sliced beef tenderloin, arugula, shaved parmesan cheese, capers, red onions, avocado, and extra olive oil vinaigrette.
More about Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Signature Lomo Saltado (10-12 people)
|$145.00
Signature marinade, fire flamed, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with fries, and garlic jasmine rice
|Signature Lomo Saltado
|$14.99
Signature marinade, fire flamed, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, fresh herb, loaded with fries, and jasmine rice
|Lomo Saltado a lo Pobre
|$16.99
Signature marinade fire flamed, fried egg, plantain, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with hand-cut fries, and jasmine rice
More about Chifa
Chifa
4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lomo Saltado
|$35.00
Filet Mignon, wood grilled and sauteed with cherry tomatoes and onions served over fries.