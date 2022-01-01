Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve lomo

Lomo Saltado image

 

Yapa

236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Saltado
6OZ DRY AGED RIB EYE STEAK, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, STEAMED RICE, CRISPY FRENCH FRIES
More about Yapa
Item pic

 

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carpaccio de Lomo$15.95
Thin sliced beef tenderloin, arugula, shaved parmesan cheese, capers, red onions, avocado, and extra olive oil vinaigrette.
More about Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Signature Lomo Saltado (10-12 people)$145.00
Signature marinade, fire flamed, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with fries, and garlic jasmine rice
Signature Lomo Saltado$14.99
Signature marinade, fire flamed, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, fresh herb, loaded with fries, and jasmine rice
Lomo Saltado a lo Pobre$16.99
Signature marinade fire flamed, fried egg, plantain, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with hand-cut fries, and jasmine rice
More about Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
Lomo Saltado image

 

Chifa

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$35.00
Filet Mignon, wood grilled and sauteed with cherry tomatoes and onions served over fries.
More about Chifa
Restaurant banner

 

Onizuka

514 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomahawk Lomo Saltado$160.00
More about Onizuka

