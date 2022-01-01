Lox in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel & Lox$14.00
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
2 Eggs w/ Nova Lox$21.00
Choice of potatoes, tomatoes, low-fat cottage cheese or mixed greens (substitute fruit add 2 or fresh berries add 3) Choice of toast, roll or bagel.
Nova Lox$52.00
Minced Nova Lox, Eggs & Onions$18.00
Choice of potatoes, tomatoes, low-fat cottage cheese or mixed greens (substitute fruit add 2 or fresh berries add 3) Choice of toast, roll or bagel.
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

BAGELS

MAURY'S

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Organic Lox (1/4lb)$12.50
A smokier, organic lox. (enough for 3-4 bagels)
Bagel & Lox$10.00
Cream cheese, lox, red onion, capers
Lox Schmear (8oz)$7.50
Whipped in-house with gaspe nova and Gina Marie cream cheese.
More about MAURY'S
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Lox Down$14.50
| gluten-free | vegan | smoked carrot "lox", dill cashew cream, blöde kuh cashew cheese, cucumber, tomato, "everything" sprinkle, capers, on Sami's gluten free millet toast.
The Lox Down$14.50
| contains gluten | vegan | smoked carrot "lox", dill cashew cream, blöde kuh cashew cheese, cucumber, tomato, "everything" sprinkle, capers, on our house made focaccia.
More about Kitchen Mouse
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bagel & Lox$14.00
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street

8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Lox$7.00
Bagel & Lox$14.00
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
More about Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
SMOKED LOX BAGEL PLATE image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED LOX BAGEL PLATE$18.00
Smoked Ora King Salmon lox, whipped cream Cheese, red onion, heirloom romato, caper relish, and your choice of bagel
More about Sightglass
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle + Lox$19.00
More about Met Her At A Bar
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nova Lox Flatbread$16.95
Wild Sockeye Salmon Nova Lox on Naan flatbread with caper-dill-atomic-horseradish-cream-cheese, topped with sous vide poached happy egg and spring onion
More about Eat Drink Americano
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Salmon Arugula Pizza$18.00
White sauce, mozzarella, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, arugula salad, lime zest.
Lox Bagel$11.00
Your choice of a fresh bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onions and arugula.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Lox'd n' Loaded (gf)$18.00
Smoked carrots + cashew cream cheese in a forbidden roll, cucumber cup and squash blossom - topped with everything spice.
Carrot Lox Toast (gfo)$13.00
Smoked & cured carrots, cashew-herb cream cheese, capers, pickled shallots, pickled mustard seeds, fresh dill, and everything spice on Bub & Grandma's sourdough (or seed bread!)
More about Jewel
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood

1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel & Lox$14.00
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
Atmosphere Mar Vista image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Atmosphere Mar Vista

12034 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel & Lox$15.00
More about Atmosphere Mar Vista
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagel and Lox Platter$13.95
Sliced nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, capers, served with a bagel of your choice.
Bagel and Lox Sandwich$11.95
Choice of bagel, with cream cheese, sliced nova lox, tomato and onion
More about Spring St. Cafe

