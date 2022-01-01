Lox in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve lox
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Bagel & Lox
|$14.00
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|2 Eggs w/ Nova Lox
|$21.00
Choice of potatoes, tomatoes, low-fat cottage cheese or mixed greens (substitute fruit add 2 or fresh berries add 3) Choice of toast, roll or bagel.
|Nova Lox
|$52.00
|Minced Nova Lox, Eggs & Onions
|$18.00
Choice of potatoes, tomatoes, low-fat cottage cheese or mixed greens (substitute fruit add 2 or fresh berries add 3) Choice of toast, roll or bagel.
BAGELS
MAURY'S
2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles
|Irish Organic Lox (1/4lb)
|$12.50
A smokier, organic lox. (enough for 3-4 bagels)
|Bagel & Lox
|$10.00
Cream cheese, lox, red onion, capers
|Lox Schmear (8oz)
|$7.50
Whipped in-house with gaspe nova and Gina Marie cream cheese.
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Gluten-Free Lox Down
|$14.50
| gluten-free | vegan | smoked carrot "lox", dill cashew cream, blöde kuh cashew cheese, cucumber, tomato, "everything" sprinkle, capers, on Sami's gluten free millet toast.
|The Lox Down
|$14.50
| contains gluten | vegan | smoked carrot "lox", dill cashew cream, blöde kuh cashew cheese, cucumber, tomato, "everything" sprinkle, capers, on our house made focaccia.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Bagel & Lox
|$14.00
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Side of Lox
|$7.00
|Bagel & Lox
|$14.00
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|SMOKED LOX BAGEL PLATE
|$18.00
Smoked Ora King Salmon lox, whipped cream Cheese, red onion, heirloom romato, caper relish, and your choice of bagel
SANDWICHES
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Waffle + Lox
|$19.00
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Nova Lox Flatbread
|$16.95
Wild Sockeye Salmon Nova Lox on Naan flatbread with caper-dill-atomic-horseradish-cream-cheese, topped with sous vide poached happy egg and spring onion
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lox Salmon Arugula Pizza
|$18.00
White sauce, mozzarella, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, arugula salad, lime zest.
|Lox Bagel
|$11.00
Your choice of a fresh bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onions and arugula.
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Lox'd n' Loaded (gf)
|$18.00
Smoked carrots + cashew cream cheese in a forbidden roll, cucumber cup and squash blossom - topped with everything spice.
|Carrot Lox Toast (gfo)
|$13.00
Smoked & cured carrots, cashew-herb cream cheese, capers, pickled shallots, pickled mustard seeds, fresh dill, and everything spice on Bub & Grandma's sourdough (or seed bread!)
Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|Bagel & Lox
|$14.00
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Atmosphere Mar Vista
12034 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bagel & Lox
|$15.00
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Bagel and Lox Platter
|$13.95
Sliced nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, capers, served with a bagel of your choice.
|Bagel and Lox Sandwich
|$11.95
Choice of bagel, with cream cheese, sliced nova lox, tomato and onion