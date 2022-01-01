Mahi mahi in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Poppa Joe's Kitchen
700 Jackson Street, Los Angeles
|Mahi Taco Combo
|$24.00
2 fish tacos served with your choice of 2 sides
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$16.00
2 fish tacos either beer battered or grilled / topped with cabbage / avocado sauce / pico de gallo / corn tortillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Side of Mahi 4oz
|$6.50
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|S/O Mahi Mahi
|$8.00
|MAHI MAHI BOWL
|$19.25
Julienne Veggies, fresh ginger Wasabi mayo, roasted seaweed. on jasmine rice
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$17.95
Nape cabbage, tomato, red onion, cucumber vinaigrette
Kickin Fish & Chicken
8622 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mahi Mahi
|$14.49
Seared Mahi Mahi with our signature blend spices