Mahi mahi in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Poppa Joe's Kitchen

700 Jackson Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Taco Combo$24.00
2 fish tacos served with your choice of 2 sides
Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.00
2 fish tacos either beer battered or grilled / topped with cabbage / avocado sauce / pico de gallo / corn tortillas
More about Poppa Joe's Kitchen
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Mahi 4oz$6.50
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S/O Mahi Mahi$8.00
MAHI MAHI BOWL$19.25
Julienne Veggies, fresh ginger Wasabi mayo, roasted seaweed. on jasmine rice
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
Nape cabbage, tomato, red onion, cucumber vinaigrette
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

 

Kickin Fish & Chicken

8622 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi$14.49
Seared Mahi Mahi with our signature blend spices
More about Kickin Fish & Chicken
Item pic

 

City Tacos - LA USC

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERACRUZ MAHI$4.75
Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.
More about City Tacos - LA USC

