Mango lassi in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mango lassi

Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood

10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.00
More about Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Lassi$9.00
Mango lassi with organic Alphonso mango puree, housemade Straus whole milk yogurt, backyard toasted fig leaf and Hapa honey crunchy bee pollen. The best of the best.
More about SQIRL
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Downtown

718 S Hill St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Matcha Mango Lassi$8.50
Part of Hilltop's blended drink offerings, the Matcha Mango Lassi! ⁠
Matcha, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Mango. *Vegan*
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Downtown
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Mango Lassi$8.50
Part of Hilltop's blended drink offerings, the Matcha Mango Lassi! ⁠Matcha, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Mango.
*Vegan*
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson
Tulsi Indian Eatery - DTLA

408 Main Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.00
More about Tulsi Indian Eatery - DTLA

