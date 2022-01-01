Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe image

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice$10.00
Sweet sticky rice served with mango and coconut cream
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Sticky Rice Double Pint (Vegan)$19.95
Mango Orange Creamsicle Swirled with Coconut Sticky Rice Softserve, Mango Jam, Mochi and Coco Lopez (One Quart)
More about Magpies Softserve
Noodle World Jr. image

PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (500 reviews)
Takeout
MANGO STICKY RICE$7.99
More about Noodle World Jr.
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango and Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$10.00
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango with Sticky Rice$5.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Sticky Rice Double Pint (Vegan)$19.95
Mango Orange Creamsicle Swirled with Coconut Sticky Rice Softserve, Mango Jam, Mochi and Coco Lopez (One Quart)
More about Magpies Softserve

Map

Map

