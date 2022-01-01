Mapo tofu in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mapo tofu
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Veg. Mapo Tofu
|$12.00
|91 Mapo Tofu
|$12.00
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mapo Tofu
|$16.00
sichuan spices, dry chili, mushroom, firm tofu -
Vegan, Gluten Free
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Vegan Mapo Tofu
|$11.00
Organic silken tofu, beech mushrooms. Made with gluten-free soy sauce and served with your choice of white or brown rice.
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Mapo Tofu
|$13.00
Spicy. Soft tofu, minced chicken and scallion in spicy chili bean sauce.
Pearl River Deli
935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles
|Mapo Tofu (vegan)
|$13.00
Mapo Tofu with Karana plant based meat (does not come with rice)
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegan Mapo Tofu
|$13.50
Organic silken tofu, trumpet mushrooms, and Sichuan peppercorns. Vegan. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free. Comes with one side of rice.
|Pork Mapo Tofu
|$13.50
Organic silken tofu, Kurobuta pork, and Sichuan peppercorns. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free. Comes with one side of rice.