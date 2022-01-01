Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mapo tofu in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mapo tofu

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
Veg. Mapo Tofu$12.00
91 Mapo Tofu$12.00
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mapo Tofu$16.00
sichuan spices, dry chili, mushroom, firm tofu -
Vegan, Gluten Free
More about Little Fatty
Vegan Mapo Tofu image

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Mapo Tofu$11.00
Organic silken tofu, beech mushrooms. Made with gluten-free soy sauce and served with your choice of white or brown rice.
More about Joy on York
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mapo Tofu$13.00
Spicy. Soft tofu, minced chicken and scallion in spicy chili bean sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

 

Pearl River Deli

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mapo Tofu (vegan)$13.00
Mapo Tofu with Karana plant based meat (does not come with rice)
More about Pearl River Deli
Item pic

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Mapo Tofu$13.50
Organic silken tofu, trumpet mushrooms, and Sichuan peppercorns. Vegan. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free. Comes with one side of rice.
Pork Mapo Tofu$13.50
Organic silken tofu, Kurobuta pork, and Sichuan peppercorns. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free. Comes with one side of rice.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Mapo Tofu (VG) image

 

Chifa

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mapo Tofu (VG)$15.00
Wok-cooked tofu and Ground OmniPork in fermented bean sauce with Szechuan peppercorn, garlic, and scallion.
More about Chifa

