Marble cake in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve marble cake

Classic Marble Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Brentwood

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Marble Cake$0.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
More about SusieCakes - Brentwood
Classic Marble Cake image

 

SusieCakes - Downtown LA

888 S Hope St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Marble Cake$0.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
More about SusieCakes - Downtown LA
Classic Marble Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - La Brea

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Marble Cake$0.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
More about SusieCakes - La Brea
Item pic

 

MIL Bakery

2748 West 8th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ssuk Marble Pound Cake Slice$6.00
More about MIL Bakery

