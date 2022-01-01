Marble cake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve marble cake
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Brentwood
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Classic Marble Cake
|$0.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
SusieCakes - Downtown LA
888 S Hope St., Los Angeles
|Classic Marble Cake
|$0.00
SusieCakes - La Brea
328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Classic Marble Cake
|$0.00
