Masala dosa in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve masala dosa

Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood

10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles

23. Butter Masala Dosa$11.00
Rice Crepe Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
22. Tulsi Special Masala Dosa$12.00
Rice Crepe Smothered in Cheese, Onions & Tomatoes Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Gluten Free)
26. Gunpowder Masala Dosa$11.00
Rice crepe w/potato onion masala stuffing and sprinkled w/a powdered blend of spices and lentils - Served w/ sambar, coconut chutney, and tomato chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
More about Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
Tulsi Indian Eatery - DTLA

408 Main Street, Los Angeles

26. Gunpowder Masala Dosa$12.00
Rice crepe w/potato onion masala stuffing and sprinkled w/a powdered blend of spices and lentils - Served w/ sambar, coconut chutney, and tomato chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
More about Tulsi Indian Eatery - DTLA

