Masala dosa in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve masala dosa
Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles
|23. Butter Masala Dosa
|$11.00
Rice Crepe Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
|22. Tulsi Special Masala Dosa
|$12.00
Rice Crepe Smothered in Cheese, Onions & Tomatoes Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Gluten Free)
|26. Gunpowder Masala Dosa
|$11.00
Rice crepe w/potato onion masala stuffing and sprinkled w/a powdered blend of spices and lentils - Served w/ sambar, coconut chutney, and tomato chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
Tulsi Indian Eatery - DTLA
408 Main Street, Los Angeles
