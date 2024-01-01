Meat pies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve meat pies
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Meat Lovers Pie
|$27.50
Meatball. Pepperonni, Bacon & Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese and homemade red sauce.
More about Joe's Pizza on Hollywood - 6504 Hollywood Boulevard
Joe's Pizza on Hollywood - 6504 Hollywood Boulevard
6504 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Meat Lovers Pie
|$32.00
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with homemade Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni
More about Joe’s Pizza - Mid City - 5504 West Pico Boulevard
Joe’s Pizza - Mid City - 5504 West Pico Boulevard
5504 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Meat Lovers Pie
|$32.00
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with homemade Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni
More about Hail Mary Pizza
Hail Mary Pizza
3219 Glendale Blvd., LA
|"It's aaaa Spicy-a Meat-a Ball-a"
|$23.00
"It's aaaa Spicy-a Meat-a Ball-a" - Pie of the Month #3
Just like Grandma's spicy meatballs...not really!
Arrabiata Red Sauce + Shredded Mozz + our Homemade Meatballs + Pickled Jalapenos + Roasted Red Onions + finished with Fresh Oregano + Grated Smoked Provolone + our famous Spicy Drizzle. It will not disappoint.