Meat pies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve meat pies

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Lovers Pie$27.50
Meatball. Pepperonni, Bacon & Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese and homemade red sauce.
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Joe's Pizza on Hollywood - 6504 Hollywood Boulevard

6504 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Lovers Pie$32.00
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with homemade Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni
More about Joe's Pizza on Hollywood - 6504 Hollywood Boulevard
Joe’s Pizza - Mid City - 5504 West Pico Boulevard

5504 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Lovers Pie$32.00
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with homemade Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni
More about Joe’s Pizza - Mid City - 5504 West Pico Boulevard
Hail Mary Pizza

3219 Glendale Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"It's aaaa Spicy-a Meat-a Ball-a"$23.00
"It's aaaa Spicy-a Meat-a Ball-a" - Pie of the Month #3
Just like Grandma's spicy meatballs...not really!
Arrabiata Red Sauce + Shredded Mozz + our Homemade Meatballs + Pickled Jalapenos + Roasted Red Onions + finished with Fresh Oregano + Grated Smoked Provolone + our famous Spicy Drizzle. It will not disappoint.
More about Hail Mary Pizza
Joe's Pizza - Downtown LA - 613 South Spring Street

613 South Spring Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Lovers Pie$32.00
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with homemade Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni
More about Joe's Pizza - Downtown LA - 613 South Spring Street

