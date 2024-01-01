Meat pies in Los Angeles

"It's aaaa Spicy-a Meat-a Ball-a" - Pie of the Month #3

Just like Grandma's spicy meatballs...not really!

Arrabiata Red Sauce + Shredded Mozz + our Homemade Meatballs + Pickled Jalapenos + Roasted Red Onions + finished with Fresh Oregano + Grated Smoked Provolone + our famous Spicy Drizzle. It will not disappoint.

