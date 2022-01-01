Meatloaf in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve meatloaf
Hatchet Hall
12517 W.Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Meatloaf & Mash
|$36.00
free range turkey, smoked tomato glaze
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Marie's Meatloaf Dinner + FREE SLICE
|$19.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Our meatloaf is slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
|Marie's Meatloaf Luncheon
|$12.99
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Don't Let Your Meatloaf (Copy)
|$14.95
House turkey meatloaf, havarti cheese, red onion, house pickles, arugula, dijon aioli on sourdough. Can not be made gluten free.