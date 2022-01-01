Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve milkshakes

Milkshakes image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milkshakes$10.00
16 oz cup full of cold, thick creamy vegan milkshake. Topped with whip!
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Milkshake (Virgin)$11.00
choose: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or pistachio; all made with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream (non-alcoholic)
More about All Day Baby
Shin image

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oreo Milkshake$9.00
More about Shin
Sari Sari Store LA image

 

Sari Sari Store LA

317 S Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ube Coconut Milkshake$9.00
Ube Jam, Coconut Ice Cream, Milk
More about Sari Sari Store LA
01232a59-d66b-4487-af54-6f4dc0c89073 image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

N'ice Cream

12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies & Cream Milkshake$7.49
Vanilla custard blended with Oreo's, with an Oreo crumble rim. whipped cream, Oreo crumbles and topped with a cherry!
Triple Chocolate Milkshake$7.49
Chocolate custard with chocolate drizzle topped with whipped cream, brownie bites and a cherry!
Custom Milkshake$6.49
More about N'ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Pesto Paninis

Noodle Soup

Wedge Salad

Meatball Subs

Stew

Avocado Rolls

Octopus

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston