Milkshakes in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Milkshakes
|$10.00
16 oz cup full of cold, thick creamy vegan milkshake. Topped with whip!
More about All Day Baby
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Milkshake (Virgin)
|$11.00
choose: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or pistachio; all made with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream (non-alcoholic)
More about Sari Sari Store LA
Sari Sari Store LA
317 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Ube Coconut Milkshake
|$9.00
Ube Jam, Coconut Ice Cream, Milk
More about N'ice Cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
N'ice Cream
12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cookies & Cream Milkshake
|$7.49
Vanilla custard blended with Oreo's, with an Oreo crumble rim. whipped cream, Oreo crumbles and topped with a cherry!
|Triple Chocolate Milkshake
|$7.49
Chocolate custard with chocolate drizzle topped with whipped cream, brownie bites and a cherry!
|Custom Milkshake
|$6.49