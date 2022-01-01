Mixed green salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mixed green salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Salad (gf) Mixed greens, roasted root veggies, quinoa, feta, pepitas, with a chili mint dressing
|$15.00
PIZZANISTA!
2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Mixed Green Salad Full VEGAN
|$13.00
organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers & house-made red wine vinaigrette
|Mixed Green Salad Half VEGAN
|$9.00
organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers & house-made red wine vinaigrette
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Green Mixed Salad Tray
|$27.50
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Mixed Green Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, cherry tomato, pickled onion, naval orange, carrots, shaved parmesan, and balsamic vinaigrette
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|S/O MIXED GREEN SALAD
|$4.25
Golden Road
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes and cucumbers.
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Mixed Green Salad
|$8.00
Cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, sprouts and onions on top of baby mixed greens with miso dressing.
SANDWICHES
Oui Melrose
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Imported Tuna Salad on Mixed Greens
|$14.00
house tuna salad mix, mixed greens, cherry tomato, lemon dressing.
|Falafel & Mixed Green Salad
|$14.00
house ground falafel, mixed vegetables, pickled red cabbage , herb tahini,
cherry tomato, lemon dressing.
|Side Salad with Mixed Greens
|$4.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette.