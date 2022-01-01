Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad (gf) Mixed greens, roasted root veggies, quinoa, feta, pepitas, with a chili mint dressing$15.00
Item pic

 

PIZZANISTA!

2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad Full VEGAN$13.00
organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers & house-made red wine vinaigrette
Mixed Green Salad Half VEGAN$9.00
organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers & house-made red wine vinaigrette
Guelaguetza Restaurant image

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Mixed Salad Tray$27.50
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$11.00
mixed greens, cherry tomato, pickled onion, naval orange, carrots, shaved parmesan, and balsamic vinaigrette
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
S/O MIXED GREEN SALAD$4.25
S/O MIXED GREEN SALAD$4.00
Vegan Mixed Greens Salad image

 

Golden Road

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes and cucumbers.
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green Salad$8.00
Cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, sprouts and onions on top of baby mixed greens with miso dressing.
3rd Base image

 

3rd Base

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Imported Tuna Salad on Mixed Greens$14.00
house tuna salad mix, mixed greens, cherry tomato, lemon dressing.
Falafel & Mixed Green Salad$14.00
house ground falafel, mixed vegetables, pickled red cabbage , herb tahini,
cherry tomato, lemon dressing.
Side Salad with Mixed Greens$4.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Juicy Pizza

615 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
