Mongolian beef in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mongolian beef
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|5 Mongolian Beef
|$10.00
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Mongolian Beef
|$17.00
|Mongolian Beef
|$17.00
1/4 inch Cuts of Beef or Thinly Sliced Lamb, Green Scallions, Thinly Sliced Bamboo Shoots, in Our House Brown Sauce.
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|蒙古牛肉 Mongolian Beef
|$17.25
|蒙古牛肉飯 Mongolian Beef
|$12.95
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Mongolian Beef
|$16.00
Sliced flank steak, zucchini, green onion, brown garlic sauce. Fresh choice American Angus beef.
|LS Vegan Mongolian Beef
|$13.50
|Vegan Mongolian Beef
|$17.00
Vegan beef, zucchini, green onion, brown garlic sauce.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mongolian Beef
|$21.50
Tender Beef, Scallions, red onion, Fresh Ginger, brown sauce
|LG Mongolian Beef
|$95.00