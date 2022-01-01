Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mongolian beef in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve mongolian beef

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
5 Mongolian Beef$10.00
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Mongolian Beef$17.00
Mongolian Beef$17.00
1/4 inch Cuts of Beef or Thinly Sliced Lamb, Green Scallions, Thinly Sliced Bamboo Shoots, in Our House Brown Sauce.
More about Chi Dynasty
蒙古牛肉飯 Mongolian Beef image

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
蒙古牛肉 Mongolian Beef$17.25
蒙古牛肉飯 Mongolian Beef$12.95
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mongolian Beef$16.00
Sliced flank steak, zucchini, green onion, brown garlic sauce. Fresh choice American Angus beef.
LS Vegan Mongolian Beef$13.50
Vegan Mongolian Beef$17.00
Vegan beef, zucchini, green onion, brown garlic sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mongolian Beef$21.50
Tender Beef, Scallions, red onion, Fresh Ginger, brown sauce
LG Mongolian Beef$95.00
More about Wokcano
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mongolian (Chicken or Beef)$14.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery

