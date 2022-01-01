Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve muffins

Blueberry Muffin image

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.25
Coffee cake batter loaded with blueberries
More about Liberation Coffee House
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugarbloom Blueberry Muffin$5.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
GF Strawberry shortcake muffin Cake$5.50
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon, Cheese & Egg English Muffin$7.00
Two long slices of wide Bacon, it's *almost* too much Bacon.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Muffin$3.50
Blueberry Almond Streusel, Apple Cinnamon, or Vegan Banana Walnut
More about Hotcakes Bakes
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$4.75
Fresh local organic blueberries tossed in a vanilla bean batter made with crème fraiche and topped with a crumb topping
GF - Blueberry Muffin$5.25
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
bf51b3c2-7bf0-48a1-8a3a-bf88eb9733a5 image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MUFFINS$4.75
GF, VEGAN OPTION
english muffin w/butter$5.00
More about Amara Kitchen
Item pic

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Crumb Top Muffin$5.25
Made in house every morning with the most tenderest fruits available from local farmers
Chocolate Chip Sour Cream Muffin$5.25
OMG it's so good. Valrhona mini chocolate chips and a crumbly chocolate topper too!
More about All Time
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$4.00
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$4.00
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
English Muffin$2.50
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Egg MIT Muffin$13.00
scrambled eggs, American cheese and Canadian bacon on an English muffin
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Muffin$6.00
Carrot, Tehachapi Grain Project flour, quinoa, brown sugar, olive oil, eggs, seedy crumble, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
MAURY'S image

BAGELS

MAURY'S

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Poppy Muffin$4.00
Banana Pecan Muffin$4.00
More about MAURY'S
Kitchen Mouse image

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Walnut Muffin$5.00
Blueberry Muffin$5.00
More about Kitchen Mouse
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Muffin (DF GrF)$6.00
More about Breadblok
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Blueberry Muffin$4.75
English Muffin$2.50
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$4.00
English Muffin$2.00
More about 1880 Cafe
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gf Brown Butter Hazlenut Muffin$4.25
GF Poppyseed Muffin$4.25
Morning Glory Muffin$4.75
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Star Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS

Star Juice

8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bluberry Muffin$3.95
More about Star Juice
Item pic

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
BANANA CREAM CHEESE MUFFIN$5.00
Spiced kabocha squash muffin, sweet cream cheese center.
More about Sightglass
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Muffin$4.00
Flavors vary. Our daily featured blueberry muffin is loaded with blueberries and sports a sugary crumb topping.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spelt Blueberry Muffin$4.00
Citrus Muffin$4.00
Chocolate Muffin$4.00
More about Friends & Family
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin Cranberry$4.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
SQIRL image

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Muffin: Creme Friache w/ Blood Orange Curd Filling$6.00
A traditional light & fluffy muffin, naturally flavored w/Blood orange and filled with house made Blood Orange Curd.
Contains gluten, soy, dairy, egg & nuts.
More about SQIRL
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Muffins$5.00
English Muffin$4.00
More about Clark Street Diner
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood

1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Blueberry Muffin$4.75
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Mixed Berry Muffin$5.50
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (V)$4.50
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.75
More about Spring St. Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Caruso Commissary

5373 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin - Blueberry - Jumbo
More about Caruso Commissary

