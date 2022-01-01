Muffins in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve muffins
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.25
Coffee cake batter loaded with blueberries
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sugarbloom Blueberry Muffin
|$5.50
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|GF Strawberry shortcake muffin Cake
|$5.50
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Bacon, Cheese & Egg English Muffin
|$7.00
Two long slices of wide Bacon, it's *almost* too much Bacon.
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Muffin
|$3.50
Blueberry Almond Streusel, Apple Cinnamon, or Vegan Banana Walnut
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.75
Fresh local organic blueberries tossed in a vanilla bean batter made with crème fraiche and topped with a crumb topping
|GF - Blueberry Muffin
|$5.25
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|MUFFINS
|$4.75
GF, VEGAN OPTION
|english muffin w/butter
|$5.00
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Blueberry Crumb Top Muffin
|$5.25
Made in house every morning with the most tenderest fruits available from local farmers
|Chocolate Chip Sour Cream Muffin
|$5.25
OMG it's so good. Valrhona mini chocolate chips and a crumbly chocolate topper too!
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$4.00
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$4.00
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|English Muffin
|$2.50
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$4.75
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Egg MIT Muffin
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, American cheese and Canadian bacon on an English muffin
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Zucchini Muffin
|$6.00
Carrot, Tehachapi Grain Project flour, quinoa, brown sugar, olive oil, eggs, seedy crumble, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt
MAURY'S
2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles
|Lemon Poppy Muffin
|$4.00
|Banana Pecan Muffin
|$4.00
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Banana Walnut Muffin
|$5.00
|Blueberry Muffin
|$5.00
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Pumpkin Muffin (DF GrF)
|$6.00
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|GF Blueberry Muffin
|$4.75
|English Muffin
|$2.50
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Muffin
|$4.00
|English Muffin
|$2.00
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Gf Brown Butter Hazlenut Muffin
|$4.25
|GF Poppyseed Muffin
|$4.25
|Morning Glory Muffin
|$4.75
Star Juice
8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bluberry Muffin
|$3.95
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|BANANA CREAM CHEESE MUFFIN
|$5.00
Spiced kabocha squash muffin, sweet cream cheese center.
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Muffin
|$4.00
Flavors vary. Our daily featured blueberry muffin is loaded with blueberries and sports a sugary crumb topping.
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Spelt Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
|Citrus Muffin
|$4.00
|Chocolate Muffin
|$4.00
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Muffin: Creme Friache w/ Blood Orange Curd Filling
|$6.00
A traditional light & fluffy muffin, naturally flavored w/Blood orange and filled with house made Blood Orange Curd.
Contains gluten, soy, dairy, egg & nuts.
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Muffins
|$5.00
|English Muffin
|$4.00
Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|GF Blueberry Muffin
|$4.75
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$4.75
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|GF Mixed Berry Muffin
|$5.50
|Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (V)
|$4.50
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50