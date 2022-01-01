Mussels in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mussels
More about Kombu Sushi
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Dynamite Mussels
|$10.00
Baked mussels topped with masago,
spicy mayo, scallions & eel sauce. ( allow for additional prep time)
More about LA POUBELLE BISTRO
LA POUBELLE BISTRO
5907 FRANKLIN AVE, LOS ANGELES
|PEI Mussels
|$24.00
steamed in white wine, lemon, garlic, tomato, thyme leaves
More about a.o.c. brentwood
FRENCH FRIES
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|mussels
|$20.00
manila clams, sherry, sliced garlic & toast
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|1 LB Mussels + Clams Mix
|$27.00
|1 LB Steamed Mussels
|$25.00
More about Bloom Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|MUSSELS & FRIES
|$19.00
Flour tortilla, cabbage, green onions, chile arbol salsa & avo slasa
More about Amante Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
|Mussels Fra Diavalo
|$18.00
Mussels in spicy tomato broth