Mussels in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dynamite Mussels$10.00
Baked mussels topped with masago,
spicy mayo, scallions & eel sauce. ( allow for additional prep time)
More about Kombu Sushi
LA POUBELLE BISTRO image

 

LA POUBELLE BISTRO

5907 FRANKLIN AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 3.9 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PEI Mussels$24.00
steamed in white wine, lemon, garlic, tomato, thyme leaves
More about LA POUBELLE BISTRO
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
mussels$20.00
manila clams, sherry, sliced garlic & toast
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 LB Mussels + Clams Mix$27.00
1 LB Steamed Mussels$25.00
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MUSSELS & FRIES$19.00
Flour tortilla, cabbage, green onions, chile arbol salsa & avo slasa
More about Bloom Cafe
Amante Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Fra Diavalo$18.00
Mussels in spicy tomato broth
More about Amante Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dynamite Mussels$10.00
Baked mussels topped with masago,
spicy mayo, scallions & eel sauce ( allow for additional prep time)
More about Kombu Sushi

