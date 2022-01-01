Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve nachos

Carnitas Nachos image

 

Thunderbird

12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Nachos$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
More about Thunderbird
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carmens Nachos$7.95
More about El Cholo
Item pic

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
NACHO VIDAL$18.00
Tequila, campari, chile-lime shrub, honey: lasciviously tart, spicy, and a little bit racy—just like its namesake. Serves 2.
More about BAR AMÁ
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

La Michoacana Boyle Heights

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Large$5.25
Round nacho chips serve with nacho cheese and jalapeños. Want extra cheese? selected ADD on.
More about La Michoacana Boyle Heights
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nacho Grande$8.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa on a bed of organic beans and tortilla chips, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with guacamole and cotija cheese.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Nachos image

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
Plant Based Nachos$8.49
Nut-free vegetable based queso, morita salsa, guacamole, scallion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Nachos Pastor$8.49
Marinated Pork - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Super Nachos Pollo$8.49
Grilled Chicken - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Super Nachos Lengua$8.49
Steamed Beef Tongue - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ground Beef Nachos$12.95
Home made Corn tortillas chips, ground beef, cilantro, onions, guacamole, spicy salsa, thousand island topped off with follow your heart cheese
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Carmens Nachos$7.95
More about El Cholo
Nachos image

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
Plant Based Nachos$8.49
Nut-free vegetable based queso, morita salsa, guacamole, scallion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
More about Chicas Tacos
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cauliflower Nachos$15.00
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
NACHOS image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHOS$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | beans
More about Hermanito
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • POKE

SUSTAINABOWL

8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Poke Nachos
Keeping it casual with Black Garlic Chipotle sauce, Corn, Avocado miso, red onions and pineapple on bed of Coconut rice and baked Taro Chips.
More about SUSTAINABOWL
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Nachos Pastor$8.49
Marinated Pork - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Super Nachos Pollo$8.49
Grilled Chicken - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Super Nachos Asada$8.49
Grilled Steak - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
More about Tacos Gavilan
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina image

 

Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$16.00
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
Takeout
Super Nachos Pastor$8.49
Marinated Pork - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Super Nachos Asada$8.49
Grilled Steak - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Super Nachos Chorizo$8.49
Mexican Sausage - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Nacho Fries$12.00
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Pollo Nacho Fries$12.00
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Asada Nachos (Chips)$12.00
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
More about NextMex Hollywood
Met Her At A Bar image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Waffle Fries$10.50
More about Met Her At A Bar
Item pic

 

Golden Road

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$15.00
House-made tortilla chips, spicy beer cheese, black bean puree, pickled Fresno chilis, chipotle crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro.
Add Tinga or Mexi-Beef for $5 more!
Vegan Option: (V) Beer Cheese, no chipotle aioli
ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion
More about Golden Road
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$14.95
Choose one (1): Spicy beef or chicken tinga with cheese, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream on tortilla chip
More about Eat Drink Americano
Item pic

 

El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fiesta Nachos$19.50
guajillo cheese sauce, fresno chiles, black olives, onions, salsa verde, pico de gallo
More about El Granjero Cantina
3rd Base image

 

3rd Base

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3rd Base Nachos$18.00
More about 3rd Base
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos NO Meat$9.75
Nachos w/Meat$11.25
Reg Nacho Fries w/Meat$11.25
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
Kitchen Mouse Commissary & Bakery image

 

Kitchen Mouse Commissary & Bakery

111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JALAPENO NACHO CHEESE$11.00
More about Kitchen Mouse Commissary & Bakery
Nachos image

 

Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$14.00
black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso, pickled jalapeño, cashew crema GF
More about Taco Vega
Item pic

 

La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo

1500 EAST FLORENCE AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos w/ Cheese
More about La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo
Gulp Brew Co image

 

Gulp Brew Co

13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulp Nachos$10.95
More about Gulp Brew Co
Item pic

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$14.00
house made queso and tortilla chips, pico, beans, jalapeños, creme, guacamole, with chicken, steak, or beyond meat
More about 33 Taps
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sushi Nachos$16.99
our nachos come with, homemade tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa, with your choice of spicy tuna, kani or blackened baked salmon, topped with our house sauces
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Wolfie's Hot Chicken image

 

WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN

4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
Ground taco meat, pico de gallo, guacamole, cashew sour cream, nacho cheese and pickled jalapeños on a bed of corn tortilla chips. 100% plant-based. (GF)
More about WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chorizo Burritos

Green Smoothies

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Dumplings

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Salad

Fried Pickles

Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston