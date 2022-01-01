Nachos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve nachos
Thunderbird
12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Carnitas Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|NACHO VIDAL
|$18.00
Tequila, campari, chile-lime shrub, honey: lasciviously tart, spicy, and a little bit racy—just like its namesake. Serves 2.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
La Michoacana Boyle Heights
2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Nachos Large
|$5.25
Round nacho chips serve with nacho cheese and jalapeños. Want extra cheese? selected ADD on.
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Nacho Grande
|$8.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa on a bed of organic beans and tortilla chips, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with guacamole and cotija cheese.
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Nachos
|$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
|Plant Based Nachos
|$8.49
Nut-free vegetable based queso, morita salsa, guacamole, scallion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
Tacos Gavilan
4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Super Nachos Pastor
|$8.49
Marinated Pork - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
|Super Nachos Pollo
|$8.49
Grilled Chicken - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
|Super Nachos Lengua
|$8.49
Steamed Beef Tongue - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Ground Beef Nachos
|$12.95
Home made Corn tortillas chips, ground beef, cilantro, onions, guacamole, spicy salsa, thousand island topped off with follow your heart cheese
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Nachos
|$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
|Plant Based Nachos
|$8.49
Nut-free vegetable based queso, morita salsa, guacamole, scallion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Cauliflower Nachos
|$15.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Hermanito
2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|NACHOS
|$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | beans
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • POKE
SUSTAINABOWL
8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles
|Poke Nachos
Keeping it casual with Black Garlic Chipotle sauce, Corn, Avocado miso, red onions and pineapple on bed of Coconut rice and baked Taro Chips.
Tacos Gavilan
7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD
|Super Nachos Pastor
|$8.49
Marinated Pork - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
|Super Nachos Pollo
|$8.49
Grilled Chicken - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
|Super Nachos Asada
|$8.49
Grilled Steak - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Nachos
|$16.00
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Super Nachos Pastor
|$8.49
Marinated Pork - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
|Super Nachos Asada
|$8.49
Grilled Steak - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
|Super Nachos Chorizo
|$8.49
Mexican Sausage - Nacho cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Carnitas Nacho Fries
|$12.00
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
|Pollo Nacho Fries
|$12.00
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
|Asada Nachos (Chips)
|$12.00
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
SANDWICHES
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Nacho Waffle Fries
|$10.50
Golden Road
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Nachos
|$15.00
House-made tortilla chips, spicy beer cheese, black bean puree, pickled Fresno chilis, chipotle crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro.
Add Tinga or Mexi-Beef for $5 more!
Vegan Option: (V) Beer Cheese, no chipotle aioli
ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Nachos
|$14.95
Choose one (1): Spicy beef or chicken tinga with cheese, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream on tortilla chip
El Granjero Cantina
6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|Fiesta Nachos
|$19.50
guajillo cheese sauce, fresno chiles, black olives, onions, salsa verde, pico de gallo
El Tepeyac Cafe
812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles
|Nachos NO Meat
|$9.75
|Nachos w/Meat
|$11.25
|Reg Nacho Fries w/Meat
|$11.25
Kitchen Mouse Commissary & Bakery
111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles
|JALAPENO NACHO CHEESE
|$11.00
Taco Vega
456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|Nachos
|$14.00
black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso, pickled jalapeño, cashew crema GF
La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo
1500 EAST FLORENCE AVE, Los Angeles
|Nachos w/ Cheese
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Nachos
|$14.00
house made queso and tortilla chips, pico, beans, jalapeños, creme, guacamole, with chicken, steak, or beyond meat
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sushi Nachos
|$16.99
our nachos come with, homemade tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa, with your choice of spicy tuna, kani or blackened baked salmon, topped with our house sauces
- 2