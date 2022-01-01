Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve nigiri

Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri image

 

Katsuya

11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
More about Katsuya
Item pic

 

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nigiri Sushi Assortment (Party Tray)
Small Size: 20 pieces(10kinds x 2 pcs each) of Nigiri Sushi for 2 people.
Toro, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, White Fish, Shrimp, Unagi, Aji, Scallop ( Depending on market availability)
Medium Size : 40 pieces ( 10 kinds x 4 pcs each)
Large Size 80 pieces ( 10 kinds x 8 pcs each)
More about CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Albacore Tuna Nigiri$7.50
More about Wokcano
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri image

 

Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tako Nigiri$9.00
Eel Nigiri$9.00
Yellowtail Nigiri$9.00
More about Shin
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2pc. Salmon Nigiri$6.50
2pc salmon sushi / nigiri
2pc. Tuna Nigiri$6.99
2pc tuna nigiri / sushi
Mixed Sushi Nigiri Platter (48pc)$109.99
48pc mixed Nigiri Platter, 12pc salmon nigiri, 12pc tuna nigiri, 12pc yellowtail nigiri, 12pc seared albacore nigiri w/ crispy onion & ponzu. Includes wassabi & ginger
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri image

 

Katsuya

800 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
More about Katsuya

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Avocado Salad

Beef Shawarma

Thai Tea

Chicken Fajitas

Karaage

Crepes

Muffins

Rice Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston