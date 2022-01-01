Nigiri in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve nigiri
Katsuya
11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri
|$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles
|Nigiri Sushi Assortment (Party Tray)
Small Size: 20 pieces(10kinds x 2 pcs each) of Nigiri Sushi for 2 people.
Toro, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, White Fish, Shrimp, Unagi, Aji, Scallop ( Depending on market availability)
Medium Size : 40 pieces ( 10 kinds x 4 pcs each)
Large Size 80 pieces ( 10 kinds x 8 pcs each)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri
|$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri
|$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Tako Nigiri
|$9.00
|Eel Nigiri
|$9.00
|Yellowtail Nigiri
|$9.00
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|2pc. Salmon Nigiri
|$6.50
2pc salmon sushi / nigiri
|2pc. Tuna Nigiri
|$6.99
2pc tuna nigiri / sushi
|Mixed Sushi Nigiri Platter (48pc)
|$109.99
48pc mixed Nigiri Platter, 12pc salmon nigiri, 12pc tuna nigiri, 12pc yellowtail nigiri, 12pc seared albacore nigiri w/ crispy onion & ponzu. Includes wassabi & ginger
