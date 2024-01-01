Noodle bowls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve noodle bowls
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 017 - West Los Angeles
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 017 - West Los Angeles
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle
|$7.99
More about Gingergrass
Gingergrass
2396 GLENDALE BOULEVARD, Los Angeles
|Grilled Pork Noodle Bowl
|$14.75
Grilled Pork served on Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Chopped Leaf Lettuce, Herbs, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Root Vegetables, Peanuts and Served with Nuoc Cham
|Rib-Eye Beef Noodle Bowl
|$14.75
Rib-Eye served on Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Chopped Leaf Lettuce, Herbs, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Root Vegetables, Peanuts and Served with Nuoc Cham
|Imperial Roll Noodle Bowl
|$14.75
Choice of Crab & Shrimp, Chicken or Vegetarian Imperial Rolls served on Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Chopped Leaf Lettuce, Herbs, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Root Vegetables, Peanuts and Served with Nuoc Cham