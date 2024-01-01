Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 017 - West Los Angeles

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

Takeout
Bowl of Chicken Noodle$7.99
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 017 - West Los Angeles
Gingergrass

2396 GLENDALE BOULEVARD, Los Angeles

TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Noodle Bowl$14.75
Grilled Pork served on Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Chopped Leaf Lettuce, Herbs, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Root Vegetables, Peanuts and Served with Nuoc Cham
Rib-Eye Beef Noodle Bowl$14.75
Rib-Eye served on Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Chopped Leaf Lettuce, Herbs, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Root Vegetables, Peanuts and Served with Nuoc Cham
Imperial Roll Noodle Bowl$14.75
Choice of Crab & Shrimp, Chicken or Vegetarian Imperial Rolls served on Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Chopped Leaf Lettuce, Herbs, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Root Vegetables, Peanuts and Served with Nuoc Cham
More about Gingergrass

