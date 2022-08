Noodle salad in Los Angeles

Vermicelli noodles, cabbage, julienne cucumbers, carrots, toasted almond, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, mango, pineapple, red onion, Fresno chili, fried shallot, lime juice, all tossed in a sweet and salty dressing.

ALLERGENS: Nut, Fish, Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion