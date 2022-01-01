Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Ramen Noodle Soup$13.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine image

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
什錦湯麵 Shrimp, Fish Ball & Minced Pork Noodle Soup$12.50
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$19.00
beef cheeks, bok choy, yuquan, cilantro, beef broth
More about Little Fatty
Item pic

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$10.00
12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.
More about Joy on York
Item pic

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$12.00
Braised five spice beef shank, baby bok choy, and preserved mustard greens. Served with thick wheat noodles.
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.00
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Noodle Soup (Minced Chicken or Beef)$10.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery

