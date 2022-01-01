Noodle soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve noodle soup
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Hot Ramen Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|什錦湯麵 Shrimp, Fish Ball & Minced Pork Noodle Soup
|$12.50
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$19.00
beef cheeks, bok choy, yuquan, cilantro, beef broth
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$10.00
12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Braised five spice beef shank, baby bok choy, and preserved mustard greens. Served with thick wheat noodles.
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.