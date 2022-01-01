Octopus in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve octopus
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Spicy Octopus Roll
|$10.00
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Grilled Octopus
|$18.00
Kohlrabi, Hearts of Palm, Citrus Salad
CEVICHE PROJECT
2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|MAYAN OCTOPUS TOSTADA KIT
|$17.00
Mayan octopus, shrimp ceviche, tomato, burnt habanero sauce, lime, cilantro, cucumber, avocado mousse, tostada.
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Octopus Taco
|$9.00
Tomatillo Pico, Castigo Azteca, Peanuts
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Grilled Octopus
|$29.00
warm grilled spanish octopus w/ baby greens, mango, persian cucumber, croutons, cherry tomato, squid ink aioli, and citrus vinaigrette
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Octopus
|$15.00
cabbage, red onion, celery, & fig slaw; lime vinaigrette
Osteria Mozza
6602 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Octopus
|$25.00
Grilled Octopus, Potato, Celery, Green Onion & Lemon
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Spanish Octopus
|$29.00
Spanish Octopus, Red Wine, Bone Marrow, Trenette, Parmigiano