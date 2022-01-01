Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Octopus Roll$10.00
Spicy Octopus Roll$9.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Nossa image

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Kohlrabi, Hearts of Palm, Citrus Salad
More about Nossa
MAYAN OCTOPUS TOSTADA KIT image

 

CEVICHE PROJECT

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAYAN OCTOPUS TOSTADA KIT$17.00
Mayan octopus, shrimp ceviche, tomato, burnt habanero sauce, lime, cilantro, cucumber, avocado mousse, tostada.
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Octopus Taco$9.00
Tomatillo Pico, Castigo Azteca, Peanuts
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$29.00
warm grilled spanish octopus w/ baby greens, mango, persian cucumber, croutons, cherry tomato, squid ink aioli, and citrus vinaigrette
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Item pic

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$15.00
cabbage, red onion, celery, & fig slaw; lime vinaigrette
More about Bacari
Octopus image

 

Osteria Mozza

6602 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9044 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus$25.00
Grilled Octopus, Potato, Celery, Green Onion & Lemon
More about Osteria Mozza
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Yakitori$5.50
More about Shin
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spanish Octopus$29.00
Spanish Octopus, Red Wine, Bone Marrow, Trenette, Parmigiano
More about Spartina
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Octopus Lemon Carpaccio (6pc)$16.00
Spicy Octopus Roll$10.00
Spicy Octopus Roll$9.00
More about Kombu Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Croissants

Mongolian Beef

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Waffles

Carne Asada Burritos

Chicken Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Margherita Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston