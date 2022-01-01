Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Pad Thai$12.00
A famous Thai dish combining rice noodle, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, egg, red onion, sweet radish, crushed peanuts. Served with a small salad, and a Thai egg roll.
Pad Thai$14.00
A famous Thai dish combining rice noodle, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, egg, red onion, sweet radish, crushed peanuts
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Item pic

NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai Moo Krob$16.00
Pan fried rice noodle, Crispy Pork Belly, paprika, sweet radish, tiny dry shrimp, egg, tamarind fish sauce, fried tofu, bean sprouts, chives and peanuts & lime on top.
( Contains shell fish
More about Holy Basil
Pad Thai image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Duo - Pad Thai
Pad Thai$14.00
Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, chicken, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, carrot, red cabbage, lime.
Lunch Duo - Pad Thai
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai (GF)$13.50
Rice noodles, egg, scallions, pressed tofu, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, lime wedges, cilantro garnish.
*contains egg and fish sauce (egg can be omitted upon request)
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai - Lunch Special$13.00
A famous thai dish combining rice noodles, tamarind sauce bean sprouts, egg, scallions, red onion, and crushed peanuts. Served with a small salad and a Thai egg roll.
Pad Thai$14.00
A famous thai dish combining rice noodles, tamarind sauce bean sprouts, egg, scallions, red onion, and crushed peanuts.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai (Gluten Free)$19.50
Thai Glass Noodles, Chicken, Shrimp, Bean
Sprouts, Onions, Eggs, Ground Peanuts, garlic, onion
More about Wokcano
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$9.00
Stir fried noodles in our special old-fashioned pad thai sauce.
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Catering Large Pan Pad Thai Noodles$69.39
Serves about 50 people, if served as a side dish.
This Catering Item may take an hour or more to prepare.
Family Style Pad Thai Noodles$14.29
Catering Small Pan Pad Thai Noodles$42.95
Serves about 15 people, if served as a side dish.
More about Feast From the East
Restaurant banner

 

Ruam Mitr

7168 Melrose ave, Los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAB PAD THAI$25.00
CRAB / Pan fried rice noodle/ egg/ bean sprout/ green onion/ crushed peanut in house pad Thai sauce.
PAD THAI$15.00
Pan fried rice noodle, egg, bean sprout and crushed peanut in house pad Thai sauce. Choice of meats is available.
More about Ruam Mitr

