Pad thai in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pad thai
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lunch Pad Thai
|$12.00
A famous Thai dish combining rice noodle, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, egg, red onion, sweet radish, crushed peanuts. Served with a small salad, and a Thai egg roll.
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
A famous Thai dish combining rice noodle, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, egg, red onion, sweet radish, crushed peanuts
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|Pad Thai Moo Krob
|$16.00
Pan fried rice noodle, Crispy Pork Belly, paprika, sweet radish, tiny dry shrimp, egg, tamarind fish sauce, fried tofu, bean sprouts, chives and peanuts & lime on top.
( Contains shell fish
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Lunch Duo - Pad Thai
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, chicken, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, carrot, red cabbage, lime.
|Lunch Duo - Pad Thai
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$13.50
Rice noodles, egg, scallions, pressed tofu, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, lime wedges, cilantro garnish.
*contains egg and fish sauce (egg can be omitted upon request)
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Pad Thai - Lunch Special
|$13.00
A famous thai dish combining rice noodles, tamarind sauce bean sprouts, egg, scallions, red onion, and crushed peanuts. Served with a small salad and a Thai egg roll.
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
A famous thai dish combining rice noodles, tamarind sauce bean sprouts, egg, scallions, red onion, and crushed peanuts.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pad Thai (Gluten Free)
|$19.50
Thai Glass Noodles, Chicken, Shrimp, Bean
Sprouts, Onions, Eggs, Ground Peanuts, garlic, onion
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Pad Thai
|$9.00
Stir fried noodles in our special old-fashioned pad thai sauce.
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Catering Large Pan Pad Thai Noodles
|$69.39
Serves about 50 people, if served as a side dish.
This Catering Item may take an hour or more to prepare.
|Family Style Pad Thai Noodles
|$14.29
|Catering Small Pan Pad Thai Noodles
|$42.95
Serves about 15 people, if served as a side dish.
Ruam Mitr
7168 Melrose ave, Los angeles
|CRAB PAD THAI
|$25.00
CRAB / Pan fried rice noodle/ egg/ bean sprout/ green onion/ crushed peanut in house pad Thai sauce.
|PAD THAI
|$15.00
Pan fried rice noodle, egg, bean sprout and crushed peanut in house pad Thai sauce. Choice of meats is available.