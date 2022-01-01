Pancakes in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pancakes
Cafè Solar
6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles
|kids chocolate chip Pancake
|$7.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.00
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Potato Pancakes
|$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Breakfast Pancakes (3)
|$7.00
With the option to add sides of our breakfast potatoes, bacon, eggs !
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|"Nutella" Pancakes
|$16.00
Strawberries, powdered sugar. Gluten free.
|Almond Ricotta Pancakes
|$16.00
Wild blueberry compote. Gluten free.
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pancake Breakfast
|$6.99
Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Single Pancake
|$5.00
when you don't want the full stack. Choice between Buckwheat Pancake single <gf, vegan> OR Paleo Pancake single <gf, vegan>
|Buckwheat Pancakes
|$14.00
Nutty buckwheat cakes served w/ seasonal fruit & whipped maple butter
(contains almond milk)
v / gf
|Paleo Pancakes
|$14.00
Grain free! Served w/ seasonal fruit & whipped maple butter topped w/pistachios
p / gf / df
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Scallion Pancake (8)
|$9.00
|$ Mushu Pancake
|$0.25
|Mu-shu Pancake
|$0.25
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Scallion Pancake
|$5.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Potato Pancakes (4)
|$15.00
with applesauce and sour cream
|Potato Pancakes (4) served with applesauce & sour cream
|$15.00
|Silver Dollars Pancakes
|$8.50
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Snickerdoodle Pancakes
gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, cinnamon coconut sugar sprinkle, cinnamon coconut sugar butter
|Pancake Special
|$15.00
gluten-free | vegan option | two house pancakes, two pieces tempeh bacon or mushroom sausage, two eggs or tofu scramble
|House Pancakes
gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, toasted maple coconut, berries
SMOOTHIES
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Yifang Egg Pancake- Taro
|$6.49
|Yifang Egg Pancake- Red Bean
|$6.49
|Yifang Egg Pancake- Original Flavor
|$5.99
Notes: Our Egg Pancakes are made to order. Please expect 15min prep time.
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Scallion Pancake
|$8.00
green onion, sesame oil, black vinegar -
Vegan
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Thousand Layer Pancake
|$5.00
Plain pancake is vegan. Choice of add-ons for a hearty snack!
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|ONE LEMON PANCAKE
|$5.25
|ONE BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
|$5.25
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.00
Simple and comforting, made with scallions, salt, oil, and black pepper. Vegan. (Dipping sauce not included)
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Vegan Pancakes
|$11.00
|Mini Me Pancakes
|$7.00
Rasselbock Los Angeles
3817 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Potato Pancakes
|$8.00
Mini potato pancakes topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Pancakes
|French Toast or Pancakes
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Side of Two Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$7.00
Pecan butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup.
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$14.00
Pecan butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup.
|Kids Pancakes
|$7.00
Two buttermilk pancakes, butter, powered sugar, maple syrup, butter.
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Baked Buckwheat Pancake
|$13.50
The Friends & Family classic. Served with blueberry compote & real maple syrup
HAMBURGERS
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|1 Gluten Free Pancake
|$6.95
|One Pancake
|$6.25
|Honey Gluten Free Pancakes
|$10.45
2 gluten free pancakes topped with honey & walnuts
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Buckwheat Pancake
|$15.00
Buckwheat flour, cactus flour, corn flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt, buttermilk, eggs, butter, confectioners sugar; coco nibs pudding (sugar, cocoa powder, salt, milk, cornstarch, chocolate, vanilla extract, cocoa nibs), toasted coconut, seasonal fruit
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A&T Burgers #2
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pancake Breakfast
|$6.99
Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!
|Big Stack Pancakes Breakfast
|$8.99
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|1 Pancake
|$5.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$13.00
Sonora Flour Buttermilk Pancakes