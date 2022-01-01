Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve pancakes

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
kids chocolate chip Pancake$7.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
More about Cafè Solar
Potato Pancakes image

 

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
More about Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Pancakes (3)$7.00
With the option to add sides of our breakfast potatoes, bacon, eggs !
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Nutella" Pancakes$16.00
Strawberries, powdered sugar. Gluten free.
Almond Ricotta Pancakes$16.00
Wild blueberry compote. Gluten free.
More about Pura Vita
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Breakfast$6.99
Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!
More about A&T Burgers #1
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single Pancake$5.00
when you don't want the full stack. Choice between Buckwheat Pancake single <gf, vegan> OR Paleo Pancake single <gf, vegan>
Buckwheat Pancakes$14.00
Nutty buckwheat cakes served w/ seasonal fruit & whipped maple butter
(contains almond milk)
v / gf
Paleo Pancakes$14.00
Grain free! Served w/ seasonal fruit & whipped maple butter topped w/pistachios
p / gf / df
More about Amara Kitchen
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancake (8)$9.00
$ Mushu Pancake$0.25
Mu-shu Pancake$0.25
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallion Pancake$5.95
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Potato Pancakes (4) image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Pancakes (4)$15.00
with applesauce and sour cream
Potato Pancakes (4) served with applesauce & sour cream$15.00
Silver Dollars Pancakes$8.50
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snickerdoodle Pancakes
gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, cinnamon coconut sugar sprinkle, cinnamon coconut sugar butter
Pancake Special$15.00
gluten-free | vegan option | two house pancakes, two pieces tempeh bacon or mushroom sausage, two eggs or tofu scramble
House Pancakes
gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, toasted maple coconut, berries
More about Kitchen Mouse
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown

3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Yifang Egg Pancake- Taro$6.49
Yifang Egg Pancake- Red Bean$6.49
Yifang Egg Pancake- Original Flavor$5.99
Notes: Our Egg Pancakes are made to order. Please expect 15min prep time.
More about YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
Scallion Pancake image

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$8.00
green onion, sesame oil, black vinegar -
Vegan
More about Little Fatty
Thousand Layer Pancake image

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thousand Layer Pancake$5.00
Plain pancake is vegan. Choice of add-ons for a hearty snack!
More about Joy on York
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ONE LEMON PANCAKE$5.25
ONE BLUEBERRY PANCAKE$5.25
More about Bloom Cafe
Scallion Pancake image

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallion Pancake$6.00
Simple and comforting, made with scallions, salt, oil, and black pepper. Vegan. (Dipping sauce not included)
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Pancakes$11.00
Mini Me Pancakes$7.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Potato Pancakes image

 

Rasselbock Los Angeles

3817 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Mini potato pancakes topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce
More about Rasselbock Los Angeles
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes
French Toast or Pancakes
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Two Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$7.00
Pecan butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$14.00
Pecan butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup.
Kids Pancakes$7.00
Two buttermilk pancakes, butter, powered sugar, maple syrup, butter.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Buckwheat Pancake$13.50
The Friends & Family classic. Served with blueberry compote & real maple syrup
More about Friends & Family
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1 Gluten Free Pancake$6.95
One Pancake$6.25
Honey Gluten Free Pancakes$10.45
2 gluten free pancakes topped with honey & walnuts
More about Ronnie's Diner
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buckwheat Pancake$15.00
Buckwheat flour, cactus flour, corn flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt, buttermilk, eggs, butter, confectioners sugar; coco nibs pudding (sugar, cocoa powder, salt, milk, cornstarch, chocolate, vanilla extract, cocoa nibs), toasted coconut, seasonal fruit
More about SQIRL
A&T Burgers #2 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A&T Burgers #2

9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake Breakfast$6.99
Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!
Big Stack Pancakes Breakfast$8.99
More about A&T Burgers #2
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1 Pancake$5.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$13.00
Sonora Flour Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Clark Street Diner
Item pic

 

Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PANCAKE
MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )
Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)$16.99
20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

