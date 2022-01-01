Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve paninis

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Panini$16.00
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Panini$12.00
Chipotle Roast Beef Ciabatta Panini$11.00
Roast Beef Panini$13.99
Freshly sliced Roasted Beef, Cheddar Cheese , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and Mayo on Wheat Bread
Comoncy - West Hollywood image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Panini$13.95
Ciabatta, chicken breast, fresh avocado mash, roasted tomatoes, provolone, scallion aioli.
Item pic

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angelica's Panini$15.00
Grilled citrus herb tofu, caramelized onion and carrots, arugula, roasted garlic cashew aioli, pesto, rustic bread. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 4 PM
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Soprasata Salami Panini$16.00
Soprasata Salami with Basil, Chopped Pepperoncini, Provolone & Balsamic Vinaigrette, pressed on a French Roll
Tuna Panini$15.50
Tuna with Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Provolone & Balsamic Vinaigrette, pressed on Sourdough
PBJ Panini$11.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly on Whole Wheat or White Bread
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Aide's Cafe and Juices

2805 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI$10.99
Grill chicken breast. tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce and mayonnaise on ciabatta bread
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Panini$14.00
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Mozzarella Panini$12.00
Tomato Mozza Prosciutto Panini$15.00
Apple Camembert Panini$13.00
Item pic

 

ATTITUDE CAFE

6009 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN PANINI$16.95
SUN-DRIED TOMATO, PESTO, AVOCADO, ROASTED PEPPER & MOZZARELLA ON CIABATTA
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Melt & Avocado Panini$12.00
White tuna salad, avocado, swiss cheese & red onion on ciabatta bread
Zesty Turkey Panini$12.00
Cuban Panini$10.50
Tender roasted pork, black forest ham, melted mozzarella cheese, pickle chips and honey mustard on a pressed french baguette
Ritrovo image

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Panini$12.00
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto sauce, olive oil and prosciutto
Zucchini Bacon Chicken Panini$12.00
Grilled zucchini, bacon, roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto
Prosciutto Panini$12.00
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Panini$15.99
Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, roasted tomatoes, provolone, aioli
Sicilian Cold Cut Panini$14.99
Imported salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, tomatoes, shredded romaine, pepperoncini, balsamic aioli
Crispy Chicken Panini$15.99
Arugula, Grana-Padano, provolone, Caesar aioli
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Club Panini$16.99
Chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, provolone, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, aioli
Grilled Chicken Panini$15.99
Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, roasted tomatoes, provolone, aioli
Sicilian Cold Cut Panini$14.99
Imported salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, tomatoes, shredded romaine, pepperoncini, balsamic aioli
Chicken Pesto Panini image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Panini$16.50
5524ec7a-8316-4e85-ab46-5dd0cfdce95e image

 

Sunset Grill

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Panini$13.00
Vegetarian Panini$13.00
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey, Green Apple, Brie Panini$14.95
Roasted turkey, sliced green apple, brie cheese, cranberry spread, honey mustard on a ciabatta roll.
Caprese Panini$13.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto and balsamic glaze. Add protein for an additional charge.
BBQ Brisket Panini$15.95
14 Hour Smoked BBQ Brisket, melted cheddar, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, served with side salad and pickles
