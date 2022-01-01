Paninis in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve paninis
More about Pacific Kitchen
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Turkey Avocado Panini
|$12.00
|Chipotle Roast Beef Ciabatta Panini
|$11.00
|Roast Beef Panini
|$13.99
Freshly sliced Roasted Beef, Cheddar Cheese , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and Mayo on Wheat Bread
More about Comoncy - West Hollywood
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Chicken Panini
|$13.95
Ciabatta, chicken breast, fresh avocado mash, roasted tomatoes, provolone, scallion aioli.
More about Pura Vita
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Angelica's Panini
|$15.00
Grilled citrus herb tofu, caramelized onion and carrots, arugula, roasted garlic cashew aioli, pesto, rustic bread. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 4 PM
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Soprasata Salami Panini
|$16.00
Soprasata Salami with Basil, Chopped Pepperoncini, Provolone & Balsamic Vinaigrette, pressed on a French Roll
|Tuna Panini
|$15.50
Tuna with Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Provolone & Balsamic Vinaigrette, pressed on Sourdough
|PBJ Panini
|$11.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly on Whole Wheat or White Bread
More about Aide's Cafe and Juices
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Aide's Cafe and Juices
2805 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
|$10.99
Grill chicken breast. tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce and mayonnaise on ciabatta bread
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$14.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Tomato Mozzarella Panini
|$12.00
|Tomato Mozza Prosciutto Panini
|$15.00
|Apple Camembert Panini
|$13.00
More about ATTITUDE CAFE
ATTITUDE CAFE
6009 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|CHICKEN PANINI
|$16.95
SUN-DRIED TOMATO, PESTO, AVOCADO, ROASTED PEPPER & MOZZARELLA ON CIABATTA
More about 1880 Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Tuna Melt & Avocado Panini
|$12.00
White tuna salad, avocado, swiss cheese & red onion on ciabatta bread
|Zesty Turkey Panini
|$12.00
|Cuban Panini
|$10.50
Tender roasted pork, black forest ham, melted mozzarella cheese, pickle chips and honey mustard on a pressed french baguette
More about Ritrovo
Ritrovo
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Caprese Panini
|$12.00
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto sauce, olive oil and prosciutto
|Zucchini Bacon Chicken Panini
|$12.00
Grilled zucchini, bacon, roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto
|Prosciutto Panini
|$12.00
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$15.99
Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, roasted tomatoes, provolone, aioli
|Sicilian Cold Cut Panini
|$14.99
Imported salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, tomatoes, shredded romaine, pepperoncini, balsamic aioli
|Crispy Chicken Panini
|$15.99
Arugula, Grana-Padano, provolone, Caesar aioli
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|The Club Panini
|$16.99
Chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, provolone, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, aioli
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$15.99
Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, roasted tomatoes, provolone, aioli
|Sicilian Cold Cut Panini
|$14.99
Imported salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, tomatoes, shredded romaine, pepperoncini, balsamic aioli
More about Met Her At A Bar
SANDWICHES
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$16.50
More about Sunset Grill
Sunset Grill
7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
|Caprese Panini
|$13.00
|Vegetarian Panini
|$13.00
More about Spring St. Cafe
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Turkey, Green Apple, Brie Panini
|$14.95
Roasted turkey, sliced green apple, brie cheese, cranberry spread, honey mustard on a ciabatta roll.
|Caprese Panini
|$13.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto and balsamic glaze. Add protein for an additional charge.
|BBQ Brisket Panini
|$15.95
14 Hour Smoked BBQ Brisket, melted cheddar, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, served with side salad and pickles