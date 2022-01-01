Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve panna cotta

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PANNA COTTA$7.00
Sweet vanilla cooked cream with fresh strawberry compote.
More about Vernetti
Ritrovo image

 

Ritrovo - Playa Vista

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panna Cotta$8.00
Italian thickened pudding
More about Ritrovo - Playa Vista
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Panna Cotta$7.00
Sweet cream, berries, cherry syrup.
Topped with a mint leaf
More about Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
Banner pic

 

Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd

7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panna Cotta$12.00
More about Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. winebar

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
honey panna cotta$16.00
andy's orchard stonefruit & almond crumbs
More about a.o.c. winebar

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Cheeseburgers

Tofu Salad

Pho

Fish And Chips

Banana Pudding

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Teriyaki

Taquitos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (663 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston