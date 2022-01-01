Panna cotta in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve panna cotta
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|PANNA COTTA
|$7.00
Sweet vanilla cooked cream with fresh strawberry compote.
Ritrovo - Playa Vista
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Italian thickened pudding
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Panna Cotta
|$7.00
Sweet cream, berries, cherry syrup.
Topped with a mint leaf
Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Panna Cotta
|$12.00