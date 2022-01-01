Pappardelle in Los Angeles
Strada Eateria & Bar
825 W 9th St, Los Angeles
|Pappardelle Paella
|$49.00
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|PAPPARDELLE CON FUNGHI
|$24.00
Sauteed wild mushrooms, cream, parmigiano.
Harlowe
7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fresh Pappardelle Pasta
|$30.00
Duo Of Tomato Pernod, Basil Pesto Sauces, Wild Mushrooms, Fava Beans <Dairy>
LA POUBELLE BISTRO
5907 FRANKLIN AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Pappardelle Beef Bolognese
|$27.00
beef & tomato herb infused ragù
Ritrovo
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$24.00
Homemade wide noodle pasta prepared with our traditional meat sauce
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Pappardelle & Italian Sausage
|$19.99
Spicy sausage, plum tomatoes, garlic, herbs, Bolognese, cream