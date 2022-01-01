Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants that serve pappardelle

Strada Eateria & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Strada Eateria & Bar

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pappardelle Paella$49.00
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE CON FUNGHI$24.00
Sauteed wild mushrooms, cream, parmigiano.
More about Vernetti
Harlowe image

 

Harlowe

7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Pappardelle Pasta$30.00
Duo Of Tomato Pernod, Basil Pesto Sauces, Wild Mushrooms, Fava Beans <Dairy>
More about Harlowe
LA POUBELLE BISTRO image

 

LA POUBELLE BISTRO

5907 FRANKLIN AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 3.9 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pappardelle Beef Bolognese$27.00
beef & tomato herb infused ragù
More about LA POUBELLE BISTRO
66856f30-b594-4cf0-841f-bef92e5b37af image

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Homemade wide noodle pasta prepared with our traditional meat sauce
More about Ritrovo
Pappardelle & Italian Sausage image

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle & Italian Sausage$19.99
Spicy sausage, plum tomatoes, garlic, herbs, Bolognese, cream
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Pappardelle & Italian Sausage image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle & Italian Sausage$19.99
Spicy sausage, plum tomatoes, garlic, herbs, Bolognese, cream
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

