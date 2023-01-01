Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve paratha

Item pic

 

Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood

10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
15. Aloo Paratha$8.00
Flatbread Stuffed w/ Potato Masala Mix - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
20. Gobi Paratha$8.00
Flatbread Stuffed w/Cauliflower Masala Mix - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
More about Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
Item pic

 

Gingergrass Mini Mart - 4850 Fountain Ave. LA, CA 90029

4850 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Turmeric Chicken Paratha Taco$7.00
Fried Turmeric Popcorn Chicken in a Paratha "Tortilla" dressed with Cabbage Slaw, Golden Pickled Onions, Fried Basil, Scallion and our House Umami Aioli. Served with our Sambal Roja.
Smoked Curry Jackfruit Paratha Taco$7.00
Smoked Massaman Curry Jackfruit in a Paratha "Tortilla" Dressed with Cilantro, Cucumber, Golden Pickled Onions, Scallion and House Umami Aioli. Served with our Sambal Roja.
More about Gingergrass Mini Mart - 4850 Fountain Ave. LA, CA 90029

