Paratha in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve paratha
Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles
|15. Aloo Paratha
|$8.00
Flatbread Stuffed w/ Potato Masala Mix - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
|20. Gobi Paratha
|$8.00
Flatbread Stuffed w/Cauliflower Masala Mix - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
Gingergrass Mini Mart - 4850 Fountain Ave. LA, CA 90029
4850 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles
|Fried Turmeric Chicken Paratha Taco
|$7.00
Fried Turmeric Popcorn Chicken in a Paratha "Tortilla" dressed with Cabbage Slaw, Golden Pickled Onions, Fried Basil, Scallion and our House Umami Aioli. Served with our Sambal Roja.
|Smoked Curry Jackfruit Paratha Taco
|$7.00
Smoked Massaman Curry Jackfruit in a Paratha "Tortilla" Dressed with Cilantro, Cucumber, Golden Pickled Onions, Scallion and House Umami Aioli. Served with our Sambal Roja.