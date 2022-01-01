Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Sandwich Combo$15.98
More about A&T Burgers #1
Hot Pastrami Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Breast Pastrami Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested, hand cut (thicker) or machine sliced
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$16.95
Wild baby arugula, organic tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic and house-made Dijon basil aioli. Served HOT.
More about Eat Drink Americano
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$15.95
Smoked pastrami piled on fresh Rye bread
More about Spring St. Cafe
Item pic

 

UNCOOL BAR

7881 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Soft scrambled eggs, American cheese, pastrami bacon, burger sauce
More about UNCOOL BAR

