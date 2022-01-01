Pastrami sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pastrami Sandwich Combo
|$15.98
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Turkey Breast Pastrami Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
|Hot Pastrami Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested, hand cut (thicker) or machine sliced
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Hot Pastrami Sandwich
|$16.95
Wild baby arugula, organic tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic and house-made Dijon basil aioli. Served HOT.
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Hot Pastrami Sandwich
|$15.95
Smoked pastrami piled on fresh Rye bread