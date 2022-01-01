Patty melts in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve patty melts
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Texas Toast Mac n Chz Patty Melt
|$15.50
A cheeseburger-grilled-cheese sandwich also stuffed with mac & cheese: it's super cheesy!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Patty Melt
|$16.50
1/3 lb. kosher ground beef or ground turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato and onion
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Patty Melt 11 oz.
|$20.00
7oz house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
|Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)
|$16.00
7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Umami Patty Melt
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
Cassell's Hamburgers
421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles
|Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)
|$16.00
7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
|Patty Melt 11 oz.
|$20.00
7oz house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|Umami Patty Melt
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
Golden Road
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Patty Melt
|$16.00
Local beef, caramelized onion/bacon jam, Muenster/mozzarella, on Texas Toast. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens.
ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Onion
HAMBURGERS
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Patty Melt
|$10.95
beef or garden patty, cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A&T Burgers #2
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Patty Melt Combo
|$10.98
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Patty Melt
|$16.00
Ground Beef, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread