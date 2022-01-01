Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Toast Mac n Chz Patty Melt$15.50
A cheeseburger-grilled-cheese sandwich also stuffed with mac & cheese: it's super cheesy!
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$16.50
1/3 lb. kosher ground beef or ground turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato and onion
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt 11 oz.$20.00
7oz house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)$16.00
7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Umami Patty Melt image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Umami Patty Melt$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic) image

 

Cassell's Hamburgers

421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)$16.00
7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
Patty Melt 11 oz.$20.00
7oz house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Umami Patty Melt image

 

Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Umami Patty Melt$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$16.00
Local beef, caramelized onion/bacon jam, Muenster/mozzarella, on Texas Toast. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens.
ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Onion
More about Golden Road
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$10.95
beef or garden patty, cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
More about Ronnie's Diner
A&T Burgers #2 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A&T Burgers #2

9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt Combo$10.98
More about A&T Burgers #2
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$16.00
Ground Beef, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread
More about Clark Street Diner
Item pic

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Patty Melt$12.99
Two 1/4 Pound Angus Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Pastrami, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelize Onions, Pickle served on Sourdough
More about The Vern Bar & Grill

