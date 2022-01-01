Peanut butter chocolate pies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve peanut butter chocolate pies
Magpies Softserve
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|Slice of Peanut Butter Chocolate Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$8.95
Midnight Chocolate Softserve layered with fudge, chocolate covered puffins, topped with peanut butter whipped cream, candied peanuts and chopped peanuts in a chocolate graham crust
Magpies Softserve
2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Whole Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$44.95
|Slice Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$8.95
