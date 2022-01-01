Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter chocolate pies in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve peanut butter chocolate pies

Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Peanut Butter Chocolate Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$8.95
Midnight Chocolate Softserve layered with fudge, chocolate covered puffins, topped with peanut butter whipped cream, candied peanuts and chopped peanuts in a chocolate graham crust
More about Magpies Softserve
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$44.95
Midnight Chocolate Softserve layered with fudge, chocolate covered puffins, topped with peanut butter whipped cream, candied peanuts and chopped peanuts in a chocolate graham crust
Slice Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$8.95
Midnight Chocolate Softserve layered with fudge, chocolate covered puffins, topped with peanut butter whipped cream, candied peanuts and chopped peanuts in a chocolate graham crust
More about Magpies Softserve

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chicken Wraps

Beef Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

Tacos

Pudding

Margherita Pizza

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Bars

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston