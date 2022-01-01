Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle

2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Tai/Filet Mignon$14.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles
topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs
Pho Bo Vien/Beefballs$14.95
Beefballs with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles
topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro
and served with a side of fresh herbs
Pho Noodles$3.00
Pho Noodles
More about Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
4. COMBO PHO image

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

8636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
4. COMBO PHO$11.29
Thin rare steak slices, well done flank, beef balls, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.
More about Noodle World Jr.
Item pic

 

Nong La Cafe - La Brea

145 N La Brea Ave. #‎B, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Tai/Filet Mignon$14.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles
topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs
Pho Chay/Vegetarian$15.95
Tofu & Organic Varietal Oyster Mushroom
with carrots and daikon in a Vegetarian Broth
Pho Ga/Chicken$15.95
Free Range Chicken with Chicken Broth
More about Nong La Cafe - La Brea
Blossom - Atwater Village image

 

Blossom - Atwater Village

3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans$16.50
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
More about Blossom - Atwater Village
Item pic

 

Pho Café

2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho Chay – Vegetarian$7.00
Home-cooked vegetable pho broth: chayote, celery, cabbage, daikon, carrots, apples, roasted ginger, shallots, brown onions, black pepper, rock sugar, salt, water
Pho Bo$7.00
Home-cooked pho beef broth: slow-cooked beef bones, anis star, cinnamon, clover, black cardamom, roasted ginger, shallots, brown onions, black pepper, fish sauce, rock sugar, water
Pho Tai Bo Vien$15.50
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak, meat balls and a side of fresh herbs.
More about Pho Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Short Ribs

Tacos

Salmon Rolls

Avocado Rolls

Tuna Salad

Mongolian Beef

French Fries

Soba Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston