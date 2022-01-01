Pho in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pho
More about Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pho Tai/Filet Mignon
|$14.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles
topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs
|Pho Bo Vien/Beefballs
|$14.95
Beefballs with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles
topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro
and served with a side of fresh herbs
|Pho Noodles
|$3.00
Pho Noodles
More about Noodle World Jr.
SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
8636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles
|4. COMBO PHO
|$11.29
Thin rare steak slices, well done flank, beef balls, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.
More about Nong La Cafe - La Brea
Nong La Cafe - La Brea
145 N La Brea Ave. #B, Los Angeles
|Pho Tai/Filet Mignon
|$14.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles
topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs
|Pho Chay/Vegetarian
|$15.95
Tofu & Organic Varietal Oyster Mushroom
with carrots and daikon in a Vegetarian Broth
|Pho Ga/Chicken
|$15.95
Free Range Chicken with Chicken Broth
More about Blossom - Atwater Village
Blossom - Atwater Village
3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans
|$16.50
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
More about Pho Café
Pho Café
2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pho Chay – Vegetarian
|$7.00
Home-cooked vegetable pho broth: chayote, celery, cabbage, daikon, carrots, apples, roasted ginger, shallots, brown onions, black pepper, rock sugar, salt, water
|Pho Bo
|$7.00
Home-cooked pho beef broth: slow-cooked beef bones, anis star, cinnamon, clover, black cardamom, roasted ginger, shallots, brown onions, black pepper, fish sauce, rock sugar, water
|Pho Tai Bo Vien
|$15.50
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak, meat balls and a side of fresh herbs.