Pho tai in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pho tai
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pho Tai Bo Vien/Filet & Beefballs
|$15.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon and Beefball with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs
Nong La Cafe - La Brea
145 N La Brea Ave. #B, Los Angeles
|Pho Tai Bo Vien/Filet & Beefballs
|$15.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon and Beefball with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro
and served with a side of fresh herbs
Pho Café
2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pho Tai Bo Vien
|$15.50
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak, meat balls and a side of fresh herbs.
|Pho Tai
|$15.00
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak and a side of fresh herbs.
|Pho Tai Gan Bo Vien
|$15.75
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak, tendon, meat balls, and side of fresh herbs.