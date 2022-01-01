Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho tai in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pho tai

Item pic

 

Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle

2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Tai Bo Vien/Filet & Beefballs$15.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon and Beefball with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs
More about Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
Item pic

 

Nong La Cafe - La Brea

145 N La Brea Ave. #‎B, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Tai Bo Vien/Filet & Beefballs$15.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon and Beefball with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro
and served with a side of fresh herbs
More about Nong La Cafe - La Brea
Item pic

 

Pho Café

2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho Tai Bo Vien$15.50
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak, meat balls and a side of fresh herbs.
Pho Tai$15.00
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak and a side of fresh herbs.
Pho Tai Gan Bo Vien$15.75
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak, tendon, meat balls, and side of fresh herbs.
More about Pho Café

