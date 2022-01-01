Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

TOWN Pizza - Cypress

1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Medium Cosmo's Mushroom Pie$23.00
a white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
10" Personal Cosmo's Mushroom Pie$13.25
A white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula.
14" Gluten Free Cosmo's Mushroom Pie$28.00
A white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula.
197a7f2d-299f-41fe-bef0-97ea666899f2 image

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato + Garlic ( Square Pie)
Square Pizza w/ Mozzarella, Tomatoes , fresh garlic + Basil
Buffalo Chicken Pie
Spicy Buffalo Chicken generously topped with Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Pie
Barbeque Chicken generously topped w/ Mozzarella, red onions, fresh cilantro + topped off with ranch dressing
Item pic

 

Better Than Sex - Los Angeles

7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie$14.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.
Cookie Nookie Pie$15.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Item pic

 

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
Banner pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SWEET POTATO PIE$6.00
PECAN PIE$8.00
LEMON ICEBOX PIE$8.00
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Purple Yam Coconut Pie - SLICE$8.00
NEW! Flaky pie crust, purple yam, coconut, chamomile cream. A special available now 'til sold out.
Mini Key Lime Pie$11.00
Mini key lime boasting a graham crust! A rare special, available now 'til sold out.
German Chocolate Marshmallow Pie$6.00
German chocolate cookie sandwich with a marshmallow center and caramelized coconut pecan filling. A rare special available now 'til sold out.
Item pic

TACOS

HomeState

5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frito Pie in a Bag$7.50
ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions
Veggie Frito Pie in a Bag$7.50
black beans, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions
Item pic

 

Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Pie$7.00
Layers of flaky phyllo filled with tangy and cheesy spinach filling.
Kabocha Pie image

 

Kye's Western

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kabocha Pie$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$9.50
Overnight Oats (Apple Pie) - Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Apple Cinnamon Compote, Honey Almond Granola, Golden Raisins
Item pic

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$16.00
toasted mint meringue, raspberry sauce, seasonal fruit
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$9.50
Overnight Oats (Apple Pie) - Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Apple Cinnamon Compote, Honey Almond Granola, Golden Raisins
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Pie$7.00
Apple Crumble Pie - 9" image

 

SusieCakes

888 S Hope St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grapefruit Pie$8.00
Grapefruit Pie$10.00
Item pic

 

Zooies - Palms

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Cream Pie$2.75
Zooies version of a Banana Cream Pie; made with fresh bananas, graham crackers, and white chocolate chips. Created based from a customers request.
Lemon Pie$3.00
This cookie has a house-made graham cracker base, filled with a dollop of creamy lemon filling made with fresh lemon zest and juice.
*Must be Refrigerated*
Item pic

PIZZA

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Pie$30.00
18 inch classic cheese pie with Danny Boy's Famous meatballs (serves 2-3 people)
Pepperoni Pie$27.00
18 inch classic cheese pie topped pepperoni cups (serves 2-3 people)
Hot Supreme Pie$33.00
18 inch classic cheese pie topped sweet Italian Sausage, pepperoni cups, mushrooms, onions, olives and hot pickled peppers (serves 2-3 people)
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
20" White Pie Pizza$30.00
14" Tomato Pie$20.00
14" White Pie Pizza$20.00
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Sociale

448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Golosa Nutella "pizza" pie$13.00
Sweet mascarpone, marshmallows, Nutella + mint leaves also available as gluten-free
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Birthday Cake Softserve Pie (Vegan)$44.95
Birthday Cake Softserve, chocolate cookie crust, fudge, Funfetti Cake, whipped topping and rainbow sprinkles
Whole Strawberry Shortcake Softserve Pie (Vegan)$44.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$44.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Key Lime Pie (Slice) image

SEAFOOD

Found Oyster

4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Delivery
Key Lime Pie (Slice)$9.00
Fat & Flour's Key Lime Pie.
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

The Village Idiot

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Pie$15.00
Pastry shell pie with seasonal vegetable medley, corn, & small mixed greens salad. -add a side of fries $6-
Steak & Potato Pie$16.00
House made pastry, steak and potato.
With small green salad. Add a side of fries $6
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie Slice$7.00
Whole Apple Pie$35.00
Whole Banana Dulce De Leche Pie$35.00
The Musso and Frank Grill image

 

The Musso and Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Chicken Pot Pie$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Guava and Cheese Pie - 24 hour notice$15.00
Laminated pastry with our guava jam and whipped cream cheese
9” 8-10 SERVINGS
Lodge Bread - Culver image

 

Lodge Bread - Culver

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie$6.00
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and
mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with a three-cheese blend. Served with a Caesar salad and a FREE slice of pie.
Mini Pot Pie Luncheon$8.99
Our Chicken Mini Pot Pie Luncheon is served with our golden cornbread and honey spread.
Family "6 Pack" Mini Chicken Pot Pies$65.99
Includes a FREE WHOLE fresh baked Pumpkin or Apple or Lemon Meringue Pie! 6 of our luncheon portioned Chicken Pot Pies - loaded with tender chunks of chicken, seasonings and vegetables and topped with our flaky crust. Served with cornbread and honey spread. Serves 5-6.
Item pic

BBQ

Lost Cove

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lime Pie$7.00
Moo's Craft Barbecue image

BBQ

Moo's Craft Barbecue

2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KEY LIME PIE$8.00
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Dream Pie - V$5.99
Creamy chocolate mousse pie with whipped coconut cream
