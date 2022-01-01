Pies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pies
TOWN Pizza - Cypress
1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles
|14" Medium Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
|$23.00
a white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
|10" Personal Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
|$13.25
A white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula.
|14" Gluten Free Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
|$28.00
A white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula.
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Tomato + Garlic ( Square Pie)
Square Pizza w/ Mozzarella, Tomatoes , fresh garlic + Basil
|Buffalo Chicken Pie
Spicy Buffalo Chicken generously topped with Mozzarella
|BBQ Chicken Pie
Barbeque Chicken generously topped w/ Mozzarella, red onions, fresh cilantro + topped off with ranch dressing
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles
7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie
|$14.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$15.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|SWEET POTATO PIE
|$6.00
|PECAN PIE
|$8.00
|LEMON ICEBOX PIE
|$8.00
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Purple Yam Coconut Pie - SLICE
|$8.00
NEW! Flaky pie crust, purple yam, coconut, chamomile cream. A special available now 'til sold out.
|Mini Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Mini key lime boasting a graham crust! A rare special, available now 'til sold out.
|German Chocolate Marshmallow Pie
|$6.00
German chocolate cookie sandwich with a marshmallow center and caramelized coconut pecan filling. A rare special available now 'til sold out.
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|Frito Pie in a Bag
|$7.50
ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions
|Veggie Frito Pie in a Bag
|$7.50
black beans, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Spinach Pie
|$7.00
Layers of flaky phyllo filled with tangy and cheesy spinach filling.
Kye's Western
615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Kabocha Pie
|$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Apple Pie
|$9.50
Overnight Oats (Apple Pie) - Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Apple Cinnamon Compote, Honey Almond Granola, Golden Raisins
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Key Lime Pie
|$16.00
toasted mint meringue, raspberry sauce, seasonal fruit
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Apple Pie
|$9.50
Overnight Oats (Apple Pie) - Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Apple Cinnamon Compote, Honey Almond Granola, Golden Raisins
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$7.00
SusieCakes
888 S Hope St., Los Angeles
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
Salt’s Cure
1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Grapefruit Pie
|$8.00
|Grapefruit Pie
|$10.00
Zooies - Palms
9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Banana Cream Pie
|$2.75
Zooies version of a Banana Cream Pie; made with fresh bananas, graham crackers, and white chocolate chips. Created based from a customers request.
|Lemon Pie
|$3.00
This cookie has a house-made graham cracker base, filled with a dollop of creamy lemon filling made with fresh lemon zest and juice.
*Must be Refrigerated*
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles
|Meatball Pie
|$30.00
18 inch classic cheese pie with Danny Boy's Famous meatballs (serves 2-3 people)
|Pepperoni Pie
|$27.00
18 inch classic cheese pie topped pepperoni cups (serves 2-3 people)
|Hot Supreme Pie
|$33.00
18 inch classic cheese pie topped sweet Italian Sausage, pepperoni cups, mushrooms, onions, olives and hot pickled peppers (serves 2-3 people)
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|20" White Pie Pizza
|$30.00
|14" Tomato Pie
|$20.00
|14" White Pie Pizza
|$20.00
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Golosa Nutella "pizza" pie
|$13.00
Sweet mascarpone, marshmallows, Nutella + mint leaves also available as gluten-free
Magpies Softserve
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|Whole Birthday Cake Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$44.95
Birthday Cake Softserve, chocolate cookie crust, fudge, Funfetti Cake, whipped topping and rainbow sprinkles
|Whole Strawberry Shortcake Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$44.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
|Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$44.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Found Oyster
4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles
|Key Lime Pie (Slice)
|$9.00
Fat & Flour's Key Lime Pie.
The Village Idiot
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Veggie Pie
|$15.00
Pastry shell pie with seasonal vegetable medley, corn, & small mixed greens salad. -add a side of fries $6-
|Steak & Potato Pie
|$16.00
House made pastry, steak and potato.
With small green salad. Add a side of fries $6
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Apple Pie Slice
|$7.00
|Whole Apple Pie
|$35.00
|Whole Banana Dulce De Leche Pie
|$35.00
The Musso and Frank Grill
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|The Chicken Pot Pie
|$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Guava and Cheese Pie - 24 hour notice
|$15.00
Laminated pastry with our guava jam and whipped cream cheese
9” 8-10 SERVINGS
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo
|$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and
mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with a three-cheese blend. Served with a Caesar salad and a FREE slice of pie.
|Mini Pot Pie Luncheon
|$8.99
Our Chicken Mini Pot Pie Luncheon is served with our golden cornbread and honey spread.
|Family "6 Pack" Mini Chicken Pot Pies
|$65.99
Includes a FREE WHOLE fresh baked Pumpkin or Apple or Lemon Meringue Pie! 6 of our luncheon portioned Chicken Pot Pies - loaded with tender chunks of chicken, seasonings and vegetables and topped with our flaky crust. Served with cornbread and honey spread. Serves 5-6.
