Po boy in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$15.50
Our Fried Shrimp is chopped & topped with our Creamy Remoulade in a long, soft sub roll.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
The Common Good image

 

The Common Good

732 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Artichoke Po'Boy$13.95
Cajun fried artichokes on a toasted baguette with lettuce, tomato, housemade pickles, and cajun remoulade.
More about The Common Good
Item pic

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.95
Crispy breaded cornmeal shrimp with fancy sauce, tomato, romaine, organic baguette
More about C & M Cafe
Item pic

 

THE RISING SUN

1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Po’ Boy$13.00
eggs your way, andouille sausage, remoulade, aged cheddar, ciabatta
More about THE RISING SUN
The Court Café image

 

The Court Café

5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Catfish po boy$13.00
More about The Court Café
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - LA

615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
Ain't Gator Po'Boy$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
More about Souley Vegan - LA

