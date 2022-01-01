Po boy in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve po boy
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.50
Our Fried Shrimp is chopped & topped with our Creamy Remoulade in a long, soft sub roll.
More about The Common Good
The Common Good
732 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Artichoke Po'Boy
|$13.95
Cajun fried artichokes on a toasted baguette with lettuce, tomato, housemade pickles, and cajun remoulade.
More about C & M Cafe
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.95
Crispy breaded cornmeal shrimp with fancy sauce, tomato, romaine, organic baguette
More about THE RISING SUN
THE RISING SUN
1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles
|Breakfast Po’ Boy
|$13.00
eggs your way, andouille sausage, remoulade, aged cheddar, ciabatta
More about Souley Vegan - LA
Souley Vegan - LA
615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy
|$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
|Ain't Gator Po'Boy
|$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries