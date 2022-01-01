Popcorn chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
Bé Ù
557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.50
Double-fried popcorn chicken garnished w/ fried curry leaves. Served w/ spicy aioli and lemon wedge
The Common Good
732 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken (or Cauliflower)
|$12.95
Mary's chicken or cauliflower, gochujang sauce, black sesame seed, scallions. Gluten-free. Vegan with Cauliflower.
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.95
Delicious bite size chicken fried to golden perfection with touch of basil
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Vegan Chinese Popcorn Chicken & Basil
|$12.00
鹽酥雞. Crispy fried diced vegan chicken pieces in Chinese four spice batter. Vegan Chicken made of soy protein.
SMOOTHIES
It's Boba Time
5001 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popcorn chicken
|$5.95