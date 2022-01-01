Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Popcorn Chicken image

 

Bé Ù

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Double-fried popcorn chicken garnished w/ fried curry leaves. Served w/ spicy aioli and lemon wedge
More about Bé Ù
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$4.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

The Common Good

732 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken (or Cauliflower)$12.95
Mary's chicken or cauliflower, gochujang sauce, black sesame seed, scallions. Gluten-free. Vegan with Cauliflower.
More about The Common Good
Popcorn Chicken image

 

Noble Tea

11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (3119 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
Delicious bite size chicken fried to golden perfection with touch of basil
More about Noble Tea
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Chinese Popcorn Chicken & Basil$12.00
鹽酥雞. Crispy fried diced vegan chicken pieces in Chinese four spice batter. Vegan Chicken made of soy protein.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
It's Boba Time image

SMOOTHIES

It's Boba Time

5001 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1951 reviews)
Popcorn chicken$5.95
More about It's Boba Time

