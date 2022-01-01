Pork chops in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pork chops
Orsa & Winston
122 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|$59.00
Our set menu this week is priced per person & includes: Buri (hamachi) crudo with turnips, adjika & shiso • Girl & Dug salad with meyer lemon vinaigrette • Pork chop with shiso pesto & polenta • Matcha rice pudding with miso caramel *PLEASE NOTE: We only have 1 pork chop still available.
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|NEIMAN RANCH PORK CHOP
|$42.00
Caramelized apple, pine nuts, reduced aged balsamic.
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Charred Pork Chop
|$30.00
cowboy beans, peach mostarda, arugula
Rao’s Los Angeles
1006 Seward St, Los Angeles
|Pork Chops
|$45.00
Niman Ranch Pork, Pan Seared, Hot & Sweet Cherry Peppers, Garlic, Butter, White Wine Reduction
Hatchet Hall
12517 W.Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Peads & Barnetts Pork Chop
|$42.00
fennel, paprika
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Pork Chops