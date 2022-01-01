Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve pork chops

DINNER AT HOME / PORK CHOP image

TAPAS

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
DINNER AT HOME / PORK CHOP$59.00
Our set menu this week is priced per person & includes: Buri (hamachi) crudo with turnips, adjika & shiso • Girl & Dug salad with meyer lemon vinaigrette • Pork chop with shiso pesto & polenta • Matcha rice pudding with miso caramel *PLEASE NOTE: We only have 1 pork chop still available.
More about Orsa & Winston
Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
Takeout
NEIMAN RANCH PORK CHOP$42.00
Caramelized apple, pine nuts, reduced aged balsamic.
More about Vernetti
Little Beast Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Pork Chop$30.00
cowboy beans, peach mostarda, arugula
More about Little Beast Restaurant
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$34.00
Pork Chop$20.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Item pic

 

Rao’s Los Angeles

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chops$45.00
Niman Ranch Pork, Pan Seared, Hot & Sweet Cherry Peppers, Garlic, Butter, White Wine Reduction
More about Rao’s Los Angeles
Pearl River Deli image

 

Pearl River Deli

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macau Pork Chop Bun$13.00
More about Pearl River Deli
Hatchet Hall image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hatchet Hall

12517 W.Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peads & Barnetts Pork Chop$42.00
fennel, paprika
More about Hatchet Hall
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chops
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char Siu Pork Chop$41.00
Salmon Creek farms
More about Jar

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Quiche

Chicken Satay

Pineapple Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Sashimi Salad

Vegetable Soup

Burritos

Caprese Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston